Lil Scrappy Recalls Bambi’s Cold Reaction To Him Getting Robbed At Gunpoint Amid Split

It's no secret that Lil Scrappy and his ex Bambi have been through their fair share of ups and downs. During a recent chat with fans on Instagram Live, however, he recalled one instance when the level of their beef surprised even him. According to the personality, he got robbed on his way home from a cigar bar amid their divorce. The robber ended up pulling a gun on him, leaving him completely frozen in fear. Unfortunately, when he told Bambi about it afterwards, she was less than sympathetic.
“I got robbed when I was going through my divorce with shawty…it was like two weeks before Christmas. Me and her got to going at it like on texts or DM or something like that and that sh*t f**ked with me, because I never been married, never been divorced. So I’m going through this, hurting like a motherf**ker and I’m drinking like sh*t. I’m in a cigar bar. Diamond had let me use her whip," he began.
Lil Scrappy & Bambi Drama
Eventually, Scrappy claims another car hit him from the back and he ended up in a ditch. A man then approached his car and busted his windows, telling him to get out. “The n***a grabbed my chain, and he started yanking,” he explained. In response, he started swinging on the man, which he says he wouldn't recommend. “I ain’t see nothing; I ain’t even look for nothing,” he admitted, remembering how the man then proceeded to fire gunshots. “I froze up; I ain’t super tough, I could tell I ain’t super tough; once that happened, I could tell…"
Despite the seriousness of the situation, Bambi didn't have much to say when Scrappy called to tell her about it. “Cuz said ‘why you ain’t call the other b***h,'” he revealed. “I was like, God bless my motherf**king soul.” The former couple has gone on to feud about their children, new romantic partners, and more since.