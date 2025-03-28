Lil Scrappy Recalls Bambi’s Cold Reaction To Him Getting Robbed At Gunpoint Amid Split

It's no secret that Lil Scrappy and his ex Bambi have been through their fair share of ups and downs. During a recent chat with fans on Instagram Live, however, he recalled one instance when the level of their beef surprised even him. According to the personality, he got robbed on his way home from a cigar bar amid their divorce. The robber ended up pulling a gun on him, leaving him completely frozen in fear. Unfortunately, when he told Bambi about it afterwards, she was less than sympathetic.

“I got robbed when I was going through my divorce with shawty…it was like two weeks before Christmas. Me and her got to going at it like on texts or DM or something like that and that sh*t f**ked with me, because I never been married, never been divorced. So I’m going through this, hurting like a motherf**ker and I’m drinking like sh*t. I’m in a cigar bar. Diamond had let me use her whip," he began.

Read More: Scrappy Calls Bambi Out For Allegedly Lying On His Daughter Emani And Not Apologizing

Lil Scrappy & Bambi Drama

Eventually, Scrappy claims another car hit him from the back and he ended up in a ditch. A man then approached his car and busted his windows, telling him to get out. “The n***a grabbed my chain, and he started yanking,” he explained. In response, he started swinging on the man, which he says he wouldn't recommend. “I ain’t see nothing; I ain’t even look for nothing,” he admitted, remembering how the man then proceeded to fire gunshots. “I froze up; I ain’t super tough, I could tell I ain’t super tough; once that happened, I could tell…"