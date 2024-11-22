Bambi Flaunts A Promise Ring From Her New Man After Lil Scrappy's Mean Comments About Her

FILA: Kandi, Rasheeda, Kirk,Scrappy Bambi, And Yung Joc Host Prive
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 06: Bambi, Scrappy and Mark 'Biddy' Barnes host Prive on February 6, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Onto the next one...

Bambi is celebrating her new relationship, and her man seems like he's also in it for the long run. Moreover, they recently shared a video of him giving her a promise ring, which was a very wholesome moment and one that sparked a lot of romantic debate in the comments section of the Instagram post below. However, it was also a moment of catharsis and clapping back for the Love & Hip Hop alum, or at least, that's what she could have seen it as. If you didn't hear, her ex husband Lil Scrappy recently said that he doesn't even like her.

"I just do not like her. That’s the difference," Lil Scrappy said of Bambi on social media, clarifying that he wouldn't go as far as to "hate" her since his dislike is not that deep. "Hate is a strong word, strong word. I just don’t even have the energy for that s**t anymore. It’s about getting money and taking care of them kids, man. I don’t even look that way. I just keep moving, get my money. Do what I’ve been trying to do for the longest, like, I’m doing it."

Bambi Rocks A New Promise Ring After Lil Scrappy's Shade

But this is all pretty ironic because, for the most part, Bambi doesn't really stoop to Lil Scrappy's level when talking about their relationship. For example, when he announced he's expecting another child with another woman, she seemed to respond with the announcement of her new children's book. "A New Baby For Us" is about a group of siblings learning about how one of their parents will bring them one more sibling. Sounds kind of familiar, doesn't it?

Regardless, as Lil Scrappy celebrates his new phase of life, Bambi is busy celebrating hers with a new man. We wonder how else their paths could overlap, as their coparenting relationship definitely faced some ups and downs in the two years or so since their split. Hopefully they can navigate these new eras respectfully and amicably, and without putting each other down too much. You don't want to cause more drama, especially when you have kids to take care of and other potential partners to worry about.

