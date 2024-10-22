Lil Scrappy Gets Brutally Honest About Donald Trump As Election Day Approaches

Lil Scrappy wants to keep people informed.

Lil Scrappy is not someone who gets into politics very often. However, when he does get into the political sphere, you know it is because he feels strongly about something. Overall, this is one of the biggest times in American politics as there is an election coming up in two weeks. It is a showdown between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. At this stage, the race is a huge toss-up. In some polls, Harris is leading the majority of the swing states. In other polls, Trump has the advantage.

Having said all of that, many are feeling a bit anxious about the upcoming election. Furthermore, there has been a bit of misinformation as it pertains to what both of these candidates actually stand for. Consequently, Lil Scrappy is speaking out about his beliefs. In a recent interview, he proclaimed to stand with Kamala Harris. Moroever, he noted that there are many in his circle who believe Donald Trump helped make them richer through stimulus checks. Although Scrappy notes that this is not actually the case.

Lil Scrappy Speaks Out

Scrappy also defended Harris from the narrative that she incarcerated a lot of men. He notes that a lot of people's opinions are based on hearsay and narratives as opposed to real research. It is an interesting point that certainly speaks to the current political moment that we are living in. However, it remains to be seen whether or not what he is saying ultimately resonates.

Let us know what you think of Lil Scrappy's take on politics, in the comments section down below. Do you believe he is correct about the current state of affairs? When election day comes in two weeks from now, who do you believe is going to win? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

