Donald Trump Faces Major Lawsuit From The "Central Park Five" Over His Debate With Kamala Harris

Members of the "Central Park Five" are taking legal action against Donald Trump for his comments on the group during his recent presidential debate with Kamala Harris. During the event, Harris brought up Trump's past controversial stance on Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron Brown, and Korey Wise. She noted that he took out a full-page ad in multiple newspapers calling for their execution in 1989. In rebuttal, Trump said: "They admitted -- they said they pled guilty. And I said, well, if they pled guilty, they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately."

The group's lawyers argued the remarks demonstrated the former President's “reckless disregard” for the truth. “Defendant Trump’s statements were false and defamatory in numerous respects,” attorneys for the men wrote, as caught by CNN. “Plaintiffs never pled guilty to the Central Park assaults. Plaintiffs all pled not guilty and maintained their innocence throughout their trial and incarceration, as well as after they were released from prison.” They further clarified: "None of the victims of the Central Park assaults were killed."

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris debate for the first time during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The "Central Park Five" were infamously convicted of the assault and rape of Trisha Meili in 1989 and all served time in prison before serial rapist Matias Reyes confessed to the crime years later. The convictions against all five were eventually vacated. The case ended up becoming a prominent example of racial profiling, discrimination, and inequality in the legal system.