Donald Trump Faces Major Lawsuit From The "Central Park Five" Over His Debate With Kamala Harris

Former President Trump Speaks To The Media After Court Appearance In Hush Money Case
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Former President Donald Trump listens as his attorney Todd Blanche speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a pre-trial hearing on March 25, 2024 in New York City.
Donald Trump's comments are coming back to bite him.

Members of the "Central Park Five" are taking legal action against Donald Trump for his comments on the group during his recent presidential debate with Kamala Harris. During the event, Harris brought up Trump's past controversial stance on Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron Brown, and Korey Wise. She noted that he took out a full-page ad in multiple newspapers calling for their execution in 1989. In rebuttal, Trump said: "They admitted -- they said they pled guilty. And I said, well, if they pled guilty, they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately."

The group's lawyers argued the remarks demonstrated the former President's “reckless disregard” for the truth. “Defendant Trump’s statements were false and defamatory in numerous respects,” attorneys for the men wrote, as caught by CNN. “Plaintiffs never pled guilty to the Central Park assaults. Plaintiffs all pled not guilty and maintained their innocence throughout their trial and incarceration, as well as after they were released from prison.” They further clarified: "None of the victims of the Central Park assaults were killed."

Donald Trump Debates Kamala Harris

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris debate for the first time during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The "Central Park Five" were infamously convicted of the assault and rape of Trisha Meili in 1989 and all served time in prison before serial rapist Matias Reyes confessed to the crime years later. The convictions against all five were eventually vacated. The case ended up becoming a prominent example of racial profiling, discrimination, and inequality in the legal system.

The lawsuit comes after Trump made headlines in Pennsylvania on Sunday by working a shift at McDonald's. The event produced several viral moments on social media and ended with Trump expressing a newfound respect for service workers. Despite that, he avoided an answer when asked about raising the minimum wage. “These people work hard. They’re great," he said. "I just saw something … a process that’s beautiful," he instead said. Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

