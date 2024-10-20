Antonio Brown Goes Off On "Tampon Tim Walz" During Donald Trump Rally Appearance

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Latrobe, Pennsylvania
LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 19: Former Pittsburgh Steelers players Antonio Brown (L) and Le'Veon Bell (R) leave the stage after Brown spoke in support of Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, during a campaign rally on October 19, 2024, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. There are 17 days remaining until the U.S. presidential election, which will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Le'Veon Bell also attended the event.

Pittsburgh Steelers legends Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell both showed their support for Donald Trump at the former President's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. During his time on stage, Brown mocked both Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. "Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, did you really know they want to put tampons in the boys' bathroom?" Brown asked the crowd. "That's really insane, right?"

He also brought up Walz's experience as a high school football coach. "And, by the way, Tampon Tim Walz, he isn't a real football coach. He could never guard me," Brown said. "Business will be booming going against Tampon Tim Walz." Bell, on the other hand, shared a picture of himself at the rally wearing a t-shirt with both candidates on it reading, "Trump or the Tramp."

Antonio Brown Speaks During Donald Trump's Rally In Pennsylvania

Former Pittsburgh Steelers football player Antonio Brown speaks during a campaign rally for former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, October 19, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

It's not the first time Brown has expressed his support for Donald Trump. Speaking with OutKick's Nick Adams back in May, he explained why he respects Trump. "I've never met him. I've got admiration for his business moves, and I study his dad, Fred Trump. But I think Donald Trump is a good businessman and come[s] from a good family and has been a good president," Brown said at the time. "I think he does some great things for my brothers in the music industry in regards to Lil Wayne, Kodak [Black]."

Antonio Brown & Le'Veon Bell Attend Donald Trump's Latest Rally

Check out a portion of Brown's speech from Saturday's rally below. Across the country, Kamala Harris held a rally of her own on Saturday and brought out Lizzo as a celebrity guest. “This is the swing state of all swing states, so every last vote here counts," the singer said at the event. “If you ask me if America is ready for its first woman president, I only have one thing to say: 'It’s about damn time!'” Be on the lookout for further updates on Antonio Brown and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

