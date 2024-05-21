Antonio Brown Files For Bankruptcy

Antonio Brown cannot stay out of trouble to save his life. The controversial ex-athlete was recently embroiled in a scandal in which he sent a NSFW message to Caitlin Clark, and now, he's opening up about his recent financial troubles. In classic AB fashion, he announced he was filing for bankruptcy on social media, while at the same type hyping up his career and accomplishments. Needless to say, the bankruptcy overshadowed the flexing.

Brown made the announcement on the X (formerly Twitter) account of CTESPN Network. CTESPN is the sports organization Brown launched in April 2024. He put the bad news up top, but he maintained that he was still a "legend" in world of football. "NFL legend Antonio Brown has filed bankruptcy today," he wrote in the tweet. If AB's legendary status was not made clear, the account noted that he's destined to go into the hall of fame in his first year of eligibility. Also, he's cooking up new music? "Brown will be a first ballot hall of famer in 2027," the account added. "He will be releasing new music this summer."

Read More: Antonio Brown Weighs In On Diddy Situation With NSFW Joke

Antonio Brown Also Teased New Music This Summer

It seemed as though the tweet could not have had a more biased spin, but CTESPN outdid itself once again. "He is also the founder of the most trusted source in all of sports," the account wrote, without a shred of self-awareness. "The generational run continues." Brown has attempted multiple careers since he stop playing football professionally. During a 2022 appearance on Assets Over Liabilities, he spoke on the importance of making his money work for him and investing properly.

"For me, while I’m not playing to be able to make the big checks, I want to make my millions work for me," he told the hosts. "So, partner with a real estate company with over a billion dollars in equity, put some millions in there… just helps my residuals. So, now I don’t got to wake up and look for money — they’re providing me interest off equity every month." Based on his recent announcement, though, it appears Antonio Brown's money is working against him.

Read More: Antonio Brown Gets Weird On "20 Girls Versus..."