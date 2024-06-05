Antonio Brown Calls Chrisean Rock A "Dumb A** B*tch" While Also Proclaiming His Desire For Her

Fans still can't tell if AB is the one running his account.

Antonio Brown is someone who has certainly upset a lot of people and has ruffled a whole lot of feathers. Overall, his NFL career is officially over and while he was one of the best wide receivers ever, there is a chance he doesn't go to the Hall of Fame. This is thanks to his late-career antics which include stints in New England and Tampa Bay. Sure, he won a Super Bowl, however, some of his actions are certainly going to make some voters think twice.

Lately, his Twitter has been a bit of a cesspool. At this point, no one even knows if it is actually him running his account. Instead, there is this real sense that he has a social media manager making memes and crass remarks on his behalf. Case in point, the NFL superstar recently posted some mean-spirited comments about Chrisean Rock. It was a bit of a backhanded compliment and you will see why. In fact, the comments were in relation to Rock's admission that she has been paying Blueface's bills.

Antonio Brown (Or His Social Media Guy) Speaks

"I need a dumb ass b*tch like this ngl #CTESPN," Brown wrote. Of course, fans were a bit confused by the post and why he would say such a thing. However, others know that this is just the NFL star's brand at this point. He has no issue making people upset, and if he gets a reaction, even better. He got Caitlin Clark to block him, and if he can get others to do the same, that will likely just embolden him to post more.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Antonio Brown, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that AB and his social media guy have been doing too much as of late? What do you make of the post-career moves made by Brown?