Antonio Brown Calls Chrisean Rock A "Dumb A** B*tch" While Also Proclaiming His Desire For Her

BYAlexander Cole595 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Fans still can't tell if AB is the one running his account.

Antonio Brown is someone who has certainly upset a lot of people and has ruffled a whole lot of feathers. Overall, his NFL career is officially over and while he was one of the best wide receivers ever, there is a chance he doesn't go to the Hall of Fame. This is thanks to his late-career antics which include stints in New England and Tampa Bay. Sure, he won a Super Bowl, however, some of his actions are certainly going to make some voters think twice.

Lately, his Twitter has been a bit of a cesspool. At this point, no one even knows if it is actually him running his account. Instead, there is this real sense that he has a social media manager making memes and crass remarks on his behalf. Case in point, the NFL superstar recently posted some mean-spirited comments about Chrisean Rock. It was a bit of a backhanded compliment and you will see why. In fact, the comments were in relation to Rock's admission that she has been paying Blueface's bills.

Read More: Antonio Brown Weighs In On Diddy Situation With NSFW Joke

Antonio Brown (Or His Social Media Guy) Speaks

"I need a dumb ass b*tch like this ngl #CTESPN," Brown wrote. Of course, fans were a bit confused by the post and why he would say such a thing. However, others know that this is just the NFL star's brand at this point. He has no issue making people upset, and if he gets a reaction, even better. He got Caitlin Clark to block him, and if he can get others to do the same, that will likely just embolden him to post more.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Antonio Brown, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that AB and his social media guy have been doing too much as of late? What do you make of the post-career moves made by Brown? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Antonio Brown Files For Bankruptcy

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
New England Patriots v Miami DolphinsSportsAntonio Brown Joins In On Diddy Trolling, Claims Mogul Is "Every Kid Worse Nightmare"1471
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina PanthersSportsAntonio Brown Continues To Terrorize Twitter, This Time With Distasteful Lizzo Diss4.6K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ArrivalsSportsSexyy Red & Antonio Brown Go Back And Forth With Insults, Rapper Claims AB Is Riddled With CTE72.0K
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York JetsSportsAntonio Brown Accused Of Getting Woman Pregnant, She Leaks Alleged DMs10.3K