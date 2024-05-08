Antonio Brown Sends Heartfelt Message To Caitlin Clark To Squash Beef

After multiple social media attacks on Catilin Clark, Antonio Brown is waving the white flag. The one-sided beef between Brown and Clark is apparently over, as Brown has sent out a heartfelt message and apology to the women's basketball star. The former NFL star has a habit of going after people on social media. Furthermore, he continues to disparage NFL great and current sports personality Shannon Sharpe on Twitter. Brown is known now primarily for his antics that cause controversy and discourse online. He set his eyes on Caitlin Clark a few weeks ago and continued to say inappropriate things to no response except getting blacked. Now, he has issued an apology.

Antonio Brown issued a heartfelt apology to Caitlin Clark on a new diecast appearance. The former wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the hooper started a dispute last month after the former made offensive remarks on Twitter, prompting the Indiana Fever point guard to block him from the platform. However, AB made an attempt to reach out to her on Tuesday during an appearance on "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" by claiming he was only kidding around.

Read More: Caitlin Clark Gets Iced Out By Indiana Fever Teammates

Antonio Brown Apologizes To Caitlin Clark

"We love you. There's no drama here," Antonio Brown said to Caitlin Clark on the show. He then praised the no.1 pick in the WNBA draft, saying, "I'm excited about what you're going to do for women's basketball. You're an amazing player. I love to watch your game, it brings a lot of excitement and energy." At one point, Brown expressed his desire to have a conversation with her and maybe conduct an interview, saying he believed it would help the 22-year-old gain more visibility. It's a nice gesture, but Clark probably doesn't need any platform provided by Brown. Brown also affirmed that his daughter holds her in high regard.

Caitlin Clark has yet to respond, and she will likely not. It is in no one's interest but Antonio Brown to pay him any mind. Clark is in the midst of preparing for her debut WNBA season. She showed that her game is ready for the next level after she dismantled the Dallas Wings in her first pre-season game. The WNBA regular season begins on May 14th. Overall, Antonio Brown's apologizing is a good thing. Caitlin Clark is already a star and probably won't respond to the former NFL star.

Read More: Antonio Brown Drops New Song "Pit Not The Palace" After Storming Off Field

[via]