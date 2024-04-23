Caitlin Clark Is Preparing To Sign Massive Nike Deal Valued At $28 Million

Caitlin Clark is set to sign a massive deal with Nike. Clark is one of the most electric scorers in NCAA history and is the No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick. There was a lot of chatter about Clark's WNBA salary when the Indiana Fever drafted her. The worries about her being underpaid will now hopefully stop. The reported deal Clark is about to sign with Nike is valued at over $28 million. The deal will give Clark the richest endorsement contract in women's sports history. We knew the deal would be big, and Clark was getting a signature show from Nike, but seeing the numbers is something.

Clark became a household name in the past two women's collegiate seasons, carrying Iowa to two final fours. The Iowa Hawkeyes lost to Dawn Staley's South Carolina. Now, Clark is preparing to make her professional debut for the Indiana Fever. It seems like women's basketball is revolving around Clark at the moment. The WNBA is hoping her popularity will elevate the league. If the WNBA does its part and Clark is half as good as she was in college, then they will be in good shape.

Caitlin Clark's Massive Nike Deal Details

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 7: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles the ball while being guarded by Raven Johnson #25 of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game between Iowa and South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 7, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Thien-An Truong/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark's deal is being reported as nearing completion. Those close to the negotiations have valued the deal at over $28 million. There has been no official word from Clark's camp or Nike about the deal. Under Armor and Adidas were also in the running to sign Clark to an endorsement deal. As their highest-profile athlete, NBA great Steph Curry was a part of Under Armor's pitch. Reportedly, Clark got offers of $16 million from Under Armour over four years and $6 million from Adidas over four years, both of which included a trademark shoe.

Clark earned a lot of money through her NIL deal while at Iowa. She made over $3 million as she played for the Hawkeyes. Clark's team has been at work negotiating a deal since before her final season at Iowa ended. Clark has been the main factor in the women's basketball surge. The Women's NCAA tournament championship game beat out the men in the ratings for the first time, and Clark is a big reason for this. The WNBA is going to experience its highest-rated season, probably ever, starting this May.

