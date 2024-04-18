Caitlin Clark Is About To Sign A Massive Deal With Nike That Could Give Her A Signature Shoe

Caitlin Clark is the most hyped rookie in WNBA history. After a historic college career and appearing on Saturday Night Live, Clark was drafted no.1 overall in the WNBA draft Monday night by the Indiana Fever. She has yet to appear professionally on court, but when she does, it will be in her signature shoe. It's been reported that Clark is nearing an endorsement deal worth upwards of 8 figures with Nike. Additionally, Nike sponsored Clark's College team at The University of Iowa.

Undoubtedly, Clark has brought an unprecedented level of hype to women's basketball. The championship game that saw Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes face off against South Carolina blew the men's championship game out of the water ratings-wise. With her Steph Curry-like shooting ability and court vision, the hype is well-earned. Clark is the next best thing in the women's game and the player that might usher in a new era for the WNBA. Clark's Salary shocked fans unfamiliar with the WNBA. Clearly, they never had anything to worry about concerning Clark because she was about to get paid.

Read More: Travis Scott Was Praising Caitlin Clark Years Before Her National Fame, NBA Trainer Recalls

Details on Caitlin Clark's Potential Nike Deal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark will be getting her own signature show. She joins the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart. Apparently, Under Armor and Adidas pursued Clark, ultimately losing out to Nike. Under Armor representative Steph Curry was repeatedly involved in trying to secure Clark's signature and sell her on the brand. Nevertheless, Nike beat out its competitors for the hottest name in women's sports right now. We can't wait to see what they cook up for Clark's signature shoe.

A lot is riding on Caitlin Clark in the WNBA. She is part of a stacked draft class with other stars in their own right, like Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. The future of the league is looking bright, and expectations for Clark are at an all-time high. Furthermore, Her popularity will certainly shine a light on a league that is still growing. The WNBA is a grind, and it takes a lot for rookies to impact the court. Despite the grind, all eyes will be on Clark to see if her college game translates to the pros. The back-to-back National Player of the Year will star for the Indiana Fever in May.

Read More: Caitlin Clark Extended Record-Shattering $5 Million Offer From Ice Cube's BIG3: Details

[via]