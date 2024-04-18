Caitlin Clark's Bizzare Interaction With Reporter Is Incredibly Awkward And Inappropriate

Caitlin Clark is getting ready for the next stage of her career. The women's college basketball star was drafted No.1 overall by the Indiana Fever on Monday. Clark is one of the biggest stars in sports and one of the hottest topics. Being one of the hottest names in the game seems to bring out some real weirdos. Clark recently had to block former NFL star Antonio Brown after he made various inappropriate comments about her on X. Unfortunately, it comes with the territory for big names, especially women in the sports space.

Clark also had to deal with an awkward interaction at her introductory press conference for the Indiana Fever. During Caitlin Clark's presser, a reporter crossed the line and made comments that could be interpreted as harassment. In what was supposed to be a big day for Clark, the interaction became the major talking point from the press conference. Clark is looking to make an impact in the WNBA. She is important to women's basketball and the increased visibility of the sport. Nevertheless, she had to deal with an awkward reporter.

Caitlin Clark Deals With Inaprprpiate Reporter

Caitlin Clark laughed the comment from Indianapolis Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel off. The interaction has caused many fans to call it sexual harassment. The comments pretty clearly suggest the reporter was trying to come on to Clark, which is very weird. Doyel claims it was an awkward mistake in an apology to Clark. He also recognized he had become part of the problem that plagues covering women's sports. it was definitely an awkward moment, and it definitely boarded on harassment, even if unintentional. The embarrassment Doyel must feel is probably punishment enough.

Caitlin Clark is making moves regardless of any awkwardness thrown her way. She is reportedly gearing up to sign a lucrative deal with Nike that includes a signature shoe line. Clark has been positioned as the face of women's basketball. The WNBA wants her to be as successful as possible in order to keep that spotlight on the league. If they continue to ride this wave, then it might be a breakthrough moment for the league. The WNBA season starts in May, and fans cannot wait to see what Caitlin Clark does at the next level.

