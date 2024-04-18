Caitlin Clark Hits Antonio Brown With The Block Button After Inappropriate Comments

Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest names in sports right now. After appearing on SNL this past weekend, Clark was drafted no.1 overall in the WNBA draft. Additionally, Clark is reportedly preparing to sign a massive shoe deal featuring her signature shoe with Nike. The WNBA and women's basketball are in the spotlight like never before, and Clark is the main reason. With popularity comes weird behavior on social media. Former NFL player Antonio Brown, known for being weird online, crossed the line recently.

Antonio Brown took Caitlin Clark's introductory press conference for the Indiana Fever as an opportunity for jokes. brown made three different X posts about Clark, each very disrespectful and inappropriate. Most fans ignored the obvious cries for attention, and so did Clark, who did the smart thing and blocked Brown with the swiftness. Brown posts outlandish things for attention all the time, in part to stay relevant. Making inappropriate posts about Clark is just another attempt at inserting himself into the week's hot topic.

Caitlin Clark Blocks Antonio Brown

Caitlin Clark smartly rolled her eyes at the situation and blocked Antonio Brown. Antonio Brown is no stranger to getting blocked. Tom Brady has blocked his former teammate for his behavior online. President Joe Biden has exercised the block button on Brown. NFL Player Damar Hamlin has also recently had to block brown after an online altercation. Even during his football career, Brown regularly crossed the line. Now, it's how he stays relevant. It's best to pay him no mind if you find yourself in his crosshairs.

Despite the harassment, Clark is making waves. Clark is one of the most popular names in sports and is elevating women's basketball popularity. The WNBA has a lot riding on Clark as the season is set to start soon, in May. Fans of Clark's exploits at Iowa can't wait to see if she dominates the WNBA as she did in college. it's going to be tough; the WNBA is no joke, but her talent is undeniable. Clearly, nothing is going to distract Clark on her journey. Especially someone taking low blows online like Antonio Brown.

