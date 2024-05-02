Caitlin Clark Gets Iced Out By Indiana Fever Teammates

Caitlin Clark, a rising star in basketball, has been making waves. The renowned women’s college sharpshooter was the top pick in the WNBA draft, joining the Indiana Fever. As the WNBA season approaches, Clark is acclimating to Indiana and her new teammates. In a team photoshoot before the season, her teammates showed their support in a unique way. They adorned her with diamond chains, creating a memorable and fun experience for everyone.

Clark was assisted by her new teammates Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith, who lent the stars their diamond necklaces for their nighttime photoshoot. Team camaraderie is essential. Being a high-profile rookie can be intimidating, especially if you have the expectations that Clark has to deal with. Clark is bringing unprecedented interest to Women’s Basketball. The WNBA is hoping to use Clark as a springboard to grow the league, and if they play their cards right, they just might. Getting iced out by her new teammates, Clark is already fitting in in Indiana.

Cailin Clark Rocks Her Teammate's Diamond Chains During Photoshoot

Caitlin Clark was all laughs as her teammates gave her some serious bling to rock for their nighttime team photoshoot. Her teammates have certainly taken a liking to the rookie. It's nice to see Clark being welcomed to the league. Clark isn't a regular rookie by any means. She has enormous expectations that are on her shoulders. She also has enormous endorsement deals. Clark is signing a historic deal with Nike that will be the highest-paying endorsement deal for any female athlete ever. Overall, getting treated like just a part of the group probably feels pretty good and makes it easy to concentrate on preparing for the season.

Clark and the Indiana Fever play in their first preseason game tomorrow. Everyone is expecting Clark to pick up where she left off in college. The WNBA is going to be a big challenge for Clark. It is uncommon for a rookie to come in and put in work like they did in college in the WNBA. All in all, if any rookie could, it would be Clark. The greatest shooter in women's college basketball faces off against the Dallas Wings tomorrow. Let’s see how Caitlin Clark does in her pro-debut.

