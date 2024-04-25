Caitlin Clark Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend

Caitlin Clark is getting ready for her WNBA debut after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever. She brought women's college basketball to new heights and is hoping to do the same with the WNBA. Clark is one of the most in-demand athletes currently and is making major moves. Clark is preparing to sign a massive deal with Nike that would give her the richest endorsement contract ever for a woman. She seems to love being a hooper, putting all her passion on the court. Overall, Everything else is just a product of her hard work. Basketball isnt the only thing Clark is infatuated with.

Basketball isnt the only love in Caitlin Clark’s life. Clark has recently celebrated her 1-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. Clark celebrated her anniversary with McCaffery with a heartfelt Instagram post. Despite preparing for the WNBA season and navigating endorsement opportunities, Clark made sure to make time for her significant other. Clark shouted out her boyfriend, and the two exchanged anniversary messages for everyone to see.

Caitlin Clark Shows Off Boyfriend In Anniversary Post

Caitlin Clark said in her Instagram post, "You make every day better, and I can’t wait for many more adventures together..." she added. I love you." McCaffery responded on his own Instagram page with a heartfelt response. McCaffery said in his post Doing life w u has been easy," he said, "and you never cease to amaze me.. can't wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person… love you." The couple began dating in 2023. McCaffery is a former Iowa men’s basketball player and currently works for the Indiana Pacers. Their relationship really started to develop in the past few months. Additionally, Clark even recently gave McCaffery a shout-out in her introductory press conference.

Clark is set to play for the Indiana Fever, so the couple will actually be in close proximity. it’s pretty fortunate for them. Both are extremely busy at the moment. Clark is prepping for the WNBA season to start in May. McCaffery is currently with the Indiana Pacers as they face off against the Miluwulke Bucks in the NBA playoffs. The couple has made it clear to the world that despite their busy schedules, they can make time for one another.

