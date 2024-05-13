Caitlin Clark’s Teammates Give Her A Suprise Unofficial Graduation 

BYJamil David362 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Indiana Fever Media Day
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 1: Caitlin Clark #22 and Erica Wheeler #17 of the Indiana Fever pose for photographers during media day activities at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark didn't get to walk at her graduation so her teammates stepped up.

Caitlin Clark is preparing for her WNBA debut tomorrow night against the Connecticut Sun. Despite being a college legend and the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, she was forced to miss her graduation. The WNBA season is starting up, and players like Clark and several others were not able to participate in their college graduations. However, Clark's Indiana Fever teammates took things into their own hands and made a special gesture for the rookie sensation.

Caitlin Clark cemented herself as one of the greatest women's players in college basketball. During her tenure, she brought Iowa to two final fours and an NCAA championship game. College graduation is the epitome of celebration after grinding for years to get that degree. Clark, like a lot of WNBA rookies, was not able to walk at graduation. WNBA teams should be able to let these players miss a day of training camp to celebrate a massive accomplishment. At least Clark got to celebrate with her teammates. 

Read More: Creepy Caitlin Clark Reporter Has Been Suspended

Caitlin Clark Gets Her Graduation Certificate Form Her Indiana Teammates

The Indiana Fever came up with a charming method to commemorate the occasion when Caitlin Clark was forced to skip her college graduation ceremony at the University of Iowa. Instead, Clark's teammates carried out an unofficial celebration in Indiana. It was shared on social media, and the video shows Clark sprinting past a group of her colleagues, who applaud her during training camp. Her teammate, Aaliyah Boston, presented Clark with a "Certificate of Graduation. It's a super nice gesture to Clark and shows a lot of team chemistry.

Fans have pointed out that the WNBA schedule is unfair to rookies who are graduating at the same time. They should be allowed to close their college chapter like everyone else, especially after competing and performing for their schools for years. The Indiana Fever plays the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, May 11th, to kick off the WNBA season. Clark showed out in the preseason, showing off the long-range shot-making and superb playmaking she displayed in college. The WNBA season should be fun, and it will have an unprecedented amount of hype largely because of newcomers like Caitlin Clark. 

Read More: Caitlin Clark Gets Iced Out By Indiana Fever Teammates

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
Indiana Fever Media DaySportsCaitlin Clark Gets Iced Out By Indiana Fever Teammates6.5K
Indiana Fever v Dallas WingsSportsCreepy Caitlin Clark Reporter Has Been Suspended1037
2024 WNBA DraftSportsCaitlin Clark Is About To Sign A Massive Deal With Nike That Could Give Her A Signature Shoe2.2K
2024 WNBA DraftSportsCaitlin Clark Is Preparing To Sign Massive Nike Deal Valued At $28 Million1.8K