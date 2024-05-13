Caitlin Clark’s Teammates Give Her A Suprise Unofficial Graduation 

Caitlin Clark is preparing for her WNBA debut tomorrow night against the Connecticut Sun. Despite being a college legend and the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, she was forced to miss her graduation. The WNBA season is starting up, and players like Clark and several others were not able to participate in their college graduations. However, Clark's Indiana Fever teammates took things into their own hands and made a special gesture for the rookie sensation.

Caitlin Clark cemented herself as one of the greatest women's players in college basketball. During her tenure, she brought Iowa to two final fours and an NCAA championship game. College graduation is the epitome of celebration after grinding for years to get that degree. Clark, like a lot of WNBA rookies, was not able to walk at graduation. WNBA teams should be able to let these players miss a day of training camp to celebrate a massive accomplishment. At least Clark got to celebrate with her teammates.

Caitlin Clark Gets Her Graduation Certificate Form Her Indiana Teammates

The Indiana Fever came up with a charming method to commemorate the occasion when Caitlin Clark was forced to skip her college graduation ceremony at the University of Iowa. Instead, Clark's teammates carried out an unofficial celebration in Indiana. It was shared on social media, and the video shows Clark sprinting past a group of her colleagues, who applaud her during training camp. Her teammate, Aaliyah Boston, presented Clark with a "Certificate of Graduation. It's a super nice gesture to Clark and shows a lot of team chemistry.

Fans have pointed out that the WNBA schedule is unfair to rookies who are graduating at the same time. They should be allowed to close their college chapter like everyone else, especially after competing and performing for their schools for years. The Indiana Fever plays the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, May 11th, to kick off the WNBA season. Clark showed out in the preseason, showing off the long-range shot-making and superb playmaking she displayed in college. The WNBA season should be fun, and it will have an unprecedented amount of hype largely because of newcomers like Caitlin Clark.

