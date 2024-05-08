Creepy Caitlin Clark Reporter Has Been Suspended

According to reports, Gregg Doyel, a sports journalist for The Indianapolis Star, has been prohibited from covering Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever this summer. This decision is due to his interaction with the WNBA rookie at her press conference. Many people called Doyel's comments weird and creepy, and it was unfortunate that they happened at Clark's introductory press conference. Hey later apologized about the awkward encounter, citing nerves and slipping up what he meant to say.

During an introductory press conference, Doyel reportedly made a heart gesture to Clark. Clark is known for making the gesture to her family after and during games. She replied to the heart gesture, saying, "You like that?" and he followed up with, "I like that you're here." Clark responded, "Yeah, I do that at my family after every game." Doyel then said, "Start doing it to me and we'll get along just fine." That last comment was unnecessary, and everyone took it the wrong way. Social media quickly discussed whether Doyel was trying to come onto Clark. Now, Doyel will not be covering the Indiana Fever in what will be an exciting WNBA season.

Gregg Doyel Suspended For Caitlin Clark Presser

A spokesperson for the Star Lark-Marie said in a statement, "Indianapolis Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel will not be covering the Indiana Fever." Doyel is a well-known figure in the Indianapolis sports media and has been a columnist for the Star for many years. He can no longer cover one of the biggest stories in the city or in sports personally. He will be able to write about the squad but not be able to cover team activities or games in person. The weird interaction with Caitlin Clark has been handled.

Caitlin Clark is set to make her regular season debut for the Indiana Fever. The first overall pick in the WNBA draft showed out in her first preseason game, giving fans a taste of what's to come. The Indiana Fever begins their season against the Connecticut Sun on May 14th. The WNBA season looks like it's going to be one for the history books, with several incredible rookies alongside Clark. All in all, Gregg Doyel will be missing out.

