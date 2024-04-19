Ice Cube Trends As Caitlin Clark's WNBA Salary Is Exposed

Ice Cube became a trending topic on X after Caitlin Clark's WNBA salary was leaked during the draft. Clark, who is one of the biggest names in sports right now, was drafted no. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever. She has brought an elevated level of popularity to women's basketball this past collegiate season. Ice Cube had previously offered Clark a contract for his three-on-three basketball league, The Big 3. The deal Cube offered was apparently worth around $5 Million dollars. Many fans thought Clark should jump on the deal, seeing that it was only for a handful of games to earn millions.

When Caitlin Clark's WNBA salary was revealed on social media, many new fans were shocked. They didn't know the WNBA pay standards, and it caused quite a stir. Many looked at the deal from Ice Cube that Clark did not accept and thought it was interesting. Fans are looking back and saying maybe she should have taken the deal or hit up Ice Cube because the salary in the WNBA pales in comparison. He made a bid to try and make history and capitalize on one of the most hyped women players ever. Everyone is wondering if the Big 3 deal could still happen.

Ice Cube's Offer To Caitlin Clark Is Trending

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 13: Founder of the Big3, Ice Cube is seen during the Big3: Summer Of Fire at Little Caesars Arena on August 13, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

Ice Cube's offer to Caitlin Clark looks pretty good now that we know her starting salary in the WNBA. The deal was worth up to $5 million and would allow Clark to still play in the WNBA. Additionally, she would be able to profit from merchandising as a form of additional compensation. Ice Cube said of signing Clark when news of the offer came out, "Why wouldn't we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3."

Caitlin Clark will likely be okay. She has a lucrative deal with State Farm, among other endorsements. Clark has also recently signed a massive deal with Nike worth over $10 million, which includes a signature shoe line. Clark is fine and is going to work hard to grow the women's game even more. Ice Cube was very smart in trying to snatch up Clark for The Big 3. It was a good business move, so you can't blame him for trying.

