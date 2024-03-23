Ice Cube Puts Fan On Blast For Accusing Him Of "Aligning With White Supremacists"

Ice Cube has hit back at a fan who accused him of "aligning with white supremacists" after Cube said The Big3 League would stream on X next season. “Shut yo b-tch a-- up! I ain’t aligned with nothing, punk. I draw my own f-cking lines," Cube wrote. The fan had pointed out that the streaming decision somewhat endorsed Musk's free speech absolutism, which has been most readily endorsed by the far right. "I respect your response but just look and see who Elon connects himself to and tell me I'm wrong. I still have respect for Cube, always will. However I'm not blind to his who he aligns with. I like the Big 3, Both things can be right at the same time," the fan wrote.

The Big3 returns in June, maintaining its traveling league format. As well as X, the league will stream on CBS and Paramount+. Cube has previously taken aim at Musk. Last year, the rapper posted memes on X making fun of the website's decline under Musk's ownership.

Elon Musk Rants About Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife, People Call Him "The Most Divorced Man On The Internet"

Elsewhere, people have labeled Elon Musk "the most divorced man on the Internet" after the X owner tweeted about the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. Musk had gone after MacKenzie Scott for her charitable donations, writing "'Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should be listed among 'Reasons that Western Civilization died'." Scott, who has stated that she wants to "give away all of her money", has given over $16.5 billion, with over half that going to charities focused on gender and race issues.

However, the internet has taken this as yet another opportunity to dunk on the South African-born billionaire. As mentioned, the label of "most divorced man on the internet" was once again raised for Musk. His posts have become increasingly bitter after his divorce from Grimes. It is worth mentioning that he has since deleted his post about Scott.

