Elon Musk Shows Off First Demonstration Of Neuralink In Action

Elon Musk has released the first look at the Neuralink, the neural implant tech he owns, in action. Nolan Arbaugh, a 29-year-old quadriplegic, appears to control a remote digital touchscreen in order to play chess only using his neural impulses. At the very least, the footage appears to confirm that Arbaugh is alive and well, unlike the dozens of monkeys that reportedly died testing the implant. However, the footage is yet to be confirmed as genuine.

Furthermore, massive ethical issues surrounding Neuralink remain. While Arbaugh's success, if confirmed, is great news for the industry, Musk is not the person many want leading the research breakthrough. Neuralink has been surprisingly covert for a Musk-owned company. However, many people believe that this is in order to mask transparency in hopes of increasing volunteer sign-ups. Neuralink is currently targeting those with severe, life-altering disabilities for human trials. Furthermore, there is no set timeline for a wider release of Neuralink.

Elon Musk Rants About Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife, People Call Him "The Most Divorced Man On The Internet"

Elsewhere, People have labeled Elon Musk "the most divorced man on the Internet" after the X owner tweeted about the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. Musk had gone after MacKenzie Scott for her charitable donations, writing "'Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should be listed among 'Reasons that Western Civilization died'." Scott, who has stated that she wants to "give away all of her money", has given over $16.5 billion, with over half that going to charities focused on gender and race issues.

However, the internet has taken this as yet another opportunity to dunk on the South African-born billionaire. As mentioned, the label of "most divorced man on the internet" was once again raised for Musk. His posts have become increasingly bitter after his divorce from Grimes. It is worth mentioning that he has since deleted his post about Scott.

