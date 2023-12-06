Elon Musk Says He Doesn't Play "Grand Theft Auto" As X Begs Rockstar To Publish "GTA 6" Trailer On The Platform

As the trailer for GTA 6 dropped a day early this past Monday, Elon Musk revealed that it's not a game series that he plays. "Tried, but didn’t like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it," Musk tweeted in reply to another user saying they didn't play the games. The response was widely mocked on the platform, with many people saying that Elon Musk was "a Drake type".

However, Musk's indifference to the series didn't stop his beloved X from debasing themselves at the feet of the game's developer, Rockstar. Rockstar was forced to release their trailer a day earlier due to an internal leak. However, X CEO Linda Yaccarino quickly made a post suggesting that Rockstar should directly upload the trailer to X to increase visibility. Rockstar would later do this, albeit with a boilerplate caption added. Despite this, fans were largely underwhelmed by the trailer. It was definitely more of a game reveal, giving off the vibes of the game's Miami-esque setting and a vague release date of 2025.

Elon Musk And Tesla Facing Mass Strikes In Scandinavia

However, while Musk doesn't enjoy breaking virtual laws, laws in the real world appear to be a very different matter. Tesla workers in Sweden have been on strike for six weeks after Telsa refused to sign a collective bargaining agreement with one of Sweden's biggest unions. Things only got worse for Musk and Tesla as postal workers and dockworkers joined the striking mechanics. This essentially led to a blockade on the import of Teslas and Tesla products into Sweden.

Now, a plan to import the vehicles into Denmark and drive them across the border into Sweden has been scrapped. 3F Transport, one of Denmark's biggest unions, has agreed to a solidarity strike with IF Metall. This means that a vast majority of Denmark's truck drivers and dockworkers will refuse to accept Tesla deliveries earmarked for Sweden. Musk, who is famously anti-union, has called the strikes "insane" and has already filed several lawsuits in Sweden. "Even if you are one of the richest in the world, you can’t just make your own rules. We have some labor market agreements in the Nordic region. And you have to comply with them if you want to run a business here,” 3F Transport Chair Jan Villasden said.

