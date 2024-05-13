Antonio Brown Clowns Meek Mill With Disgusting NSFW Joke

Antonio Brown is back and throwing shots at Philly rapper Meek Mill once again. Last month, Meek Mill and Antonio Brown engaged in back-and-forth on Twitter when the former NFL player posted a poster for the 1968 movie Chitty Chitty Bang Bang that had the revised title "Diddy Diddy Bang Bang." brown joked about the rumors between Meek Mill and Diddy connected to the formers legal troubles. Meek vowed to "end" Brown after he called him out, claiming to have evidence of him DMing a "lil girl".

Eventually, Meek deleted his posts, which prompted a response from Brown in which he implied Meek made up the allegations. Now, a month later, Brown is not letting up on Meek Mill. Brown is known for his NSFW Twitter jokes. He recently posted a wild roast of Shannon Sharpe. Antonio brown is one to start beef for no reason, but his mini feud with Meek gives him some extra ammunition. Now, he has targeted Meek Mill again after their spat in April with a wild response to a meek selfie.

Antonio Brown Jokes On Meek Mills' Selfie

Antonio Brown Qoute Meek Mill's selfie with the dsigusting caption, "Whose children on his face?" Meek mIll has yet to respond to the will insult from the former NFL wide receiver. The beef started when a former Diddy producer and cameraman filed a complaint back in February, alleging that the founder of Bad Boys Records had sexually abused him. Meek Mill was suspected to be the redacted rapper in the lawsuit, sparking rumors of Meek Mill's involvement with Diddy. Given that Diddy is presently the target of several civil cases alleging sex trafficking and sexual assault, Antonio Brown publicly mocked Meek for having an alleged sexual relationship with the music producer.

Meek Mill will probably respond to the wild tweet soon. Antonio Brown has no short list of people he is currently beefing with. he continues to go after Shannon Sharpe after the NFL Hall of Famer criticized him when Brown played on the Tampa Bay Bucaneers. He has pleaded to Caitlin Clark who he targeted several times with inappropriate jokes, to forgive him and sit down for an interview. Overall, Antonio Brown has picked Meek mill to go after this week. Who knows who is next.

