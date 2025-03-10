50 Cent Can't Believe Orlando Brown's Out Of Pocket Claims About Diddy & Meek Mill

Jan 13, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; American rapper and actor 50 Cent sits court side in a game between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent took a break from his Big Meech and Jim Jones beefs, whereas Meek Mill has tried very hard to remove himself from the Diddy claims.

Orlando Brown has made loads of wild comments about celebrities like Bow Wow, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar, many of which have caught 50 Cent's attention in the past. However, nothing could've prepared the G-Unit mogul for what he had to say about Meek Mill and Diddy. During an interview with RVNG News, the former Disney Channel star reacted to Meek offering $100K to anyone who can help him investigate and prove his innocence in the Sean Combs situation. "You can't take back what your butthole received," Brown exclaimed. "Nah this is crazy meek got [to] get him, smh wtf made him say that! LOL," 50 captioned his repost of the clip on Instagram.

50 Cent probably saw this as a beef break, as his other online moves tend to target Big Meech or Jim Jones these days. He engaged in a feud with both individuals (and many more) over the past few weeks. Meech linked up with infamous opp Rick Ross following his release from prison and Jim Jones has always been a rival as well. We can only wonder what the next flare-up will be, and we'd guess that Fif will not take it seriously at all, as is his tendency.

Diddy Lawsuit

Beyond these 50 Cent and Orlando Brown antics concerning Meek Mill, Diddy faces heaps of civil lawsuits, trial updates, and more. A recent filing against him accusing him of sexual assault implicated Druski and Odell Beckham Jr., who both responded to the suit by alleging that these are completely false claims. As for the Bad Boy executive's criminal trial in federal court, that will take place starting on May 5 of this year if everything goes according to schedule.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill might still receive folks' clowning from time to time, and more jokes from other celebrities like 50 Cent. Sadly, it's one of those things where no sort of legal process can really take that reputation and meme away regardless of how little there is to go off of. The Diddy situation became a very disturbing saga, but people are still acting out of pocket over it.

