50 Cent Debunks Fake Rumor About Being Shot

50 Cent has debunked a viral rumor that he had been hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Los Angeles. He confirmed that he's alive and well in a post on Instagram on Sunday night. “Don’t worry I’m gonna make it, because this is fake news!” 50 captioned a screenshot of the story.

Fans shared plenty of laughs in the comments section. "50 ain’t got no chill…. To post ya own fake news is diabolical…" one user wrote. Another wrote: "Great cause you already got shot more than enough times." Others brought up his song, "Many Men," on which he reflects on surviving nine gunshot wounds in 2000.

50 Cent's Feuds

The rumors about 50 Cent surviving a shooting came as he's been feuding with several other celebrities on social media. For starters, he has been joining in on Cam'ron's beef with his Dipset partner, Jim Jones. After Jones and Juelz Santana walked out with Gervonta Davis for his fight against Lamont Roach, earlier this month, 50 wrote on Instagram: “You gotta stay in good company man. One [ninja emoji] teeth falling out, the other [ninja emoji] got a full grey beard, trying to show [ninja emoji]’s a chrome heart scarf. LOL.” Cam'ron had blamed Davis' disappointing result on having Jones and Santana in his corner during an episode of It Is What It Is.