50 Cent Ruthlessly Trolls Jim Jones Over Album Sales Amidst Feud

BY Elias Andrews 681 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
STARZ &amp; Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Present "POWER BOOK II: GHOST" Hamptons Premiere Event
WATER MILL, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage at the Hamptons premiere of "POWER BOOK II: GHOST" presented by STARZ &amp; Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson on September 05, 2020 in Water Mill, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC.)
Jim Jones might've had beef with Cam'ron at first, but 50 Cent has proven to the bigger threat due to his social media prowess.

50 Cent has been a rampage in 2025. He has picked fights with everybody he can think of. Jim Jones has been one of his favorite target. The G-Unit founder has spent months trolling Jones for his inactivity and attempts to stay relevant. Then, on Friday, 50 Cent decided to go after Jones' earnings. He posted a text exchange with fellow New York icon Cam'ron on Instagram. The exchange seemingly broke down how much, or rather, how little, Jones has made from the Dipset catalog.

50 Cent didn't include the entire text exchange, but enough of it to showcase the sales numbers that Jim Jones has pulled during his career. 50 did his homework, apparently. The numbers were broken down for weekly streams, annual streams, and all time streams, though the text doesn't explain whether 50 means Spotify or Apple Music. "6.7 million ATD," the rapper texted. "Sales equivalent is around $3,500. $3,500 is insane." He took to Instagram to further humiliate the former Dipset member. "Oh no JoMo what now," 50 Cent asserted. "Say sorry to Cam fool. LOL."

Read More: 50 Cent Taunts Jim Jones & Floyd Mayweather With Bizarre AI “Rocky III” Spoof

Why Are 50 Cent And Jim Jones Beefing?

There's a lot of history that goes into this particular feud. 50 was a supporting character who decided to take center stage. The original conflict was between Cam'ron and Jim Jones. Cam downplayed the role that Jones played in Dipset, which the latter took offense to. Jones clapped back, claiming he didn't like Cam'ron cozying up to 50 Cent despite their professional friction in the 2000s. 50 chimed in, telling Jim Jones to relax. "Jimmy you better holla at Cam privately and chill out," he wrote on Instagram. The advice was not heeded, and Jones decided he wanted the smoke.

Cam'ron has continued to go at Jim Jones throughout 2025. Cam and 50 Cent have teamed up to knock down Jones every chance they get. They even accused him of jinxing boxing events. Based on the text exchange with Cam, the latter finds 50's relentless trolling very funny. He shared a laughing reaction gif to the breakdown of Jones' music sales. Tough beat for a Dipset centerpiece.

Read More: 50 Cent Savagely Dismisses Jim Jones' "Sucker" Diss On "The Breakfast Club"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Dismisses Jim Jones Sucker Diss The Breakfast Club Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Savagely Dismisses Jim Jones' "Sucker" Diss On "The Breakfast Club" 3.4K
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Music Cam'ron, Mase & Jim Jones Continue Their Beef With Incendiary Social Media Jabs 6.6K
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Music Jim Jones Teases Another Cam'ron Diss Track With A Scathing Warning 2.5K
50 Cent Visits Dead Flamingo Pop Up Lounge Music 50 Cent Brings Out Former Foe Cam'ron For Las Vegas Concert 3.5K