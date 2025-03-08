50 Cent Ruthlessly Trolls Jim Jones Over Album Sales Amidst Feud

50 Cent has been a rampage in 2025. He has picked fights with everybody he can think of. Jim Jones has been one of his favorite target. The G-Unit founder has spent months trolling Jones for his inactivity and attempts to stay relevant. Then, on Friday, 50 Cent decided to go after Jones' earnings. He posted a text exchange with fellow New York icon Cam'ron on Instagram. The exchange seemingly broke down how much, or rather, how little, Jones has made from the Dipset catalog.

50 Cent didn't include the entire text exchange, but enough of it to showcase the sales numbers that Jim Jones has pulled during his career. 50 did his homework, apparently. The numbers were broken down for weekly streams, annual streams, and all time streams, though the text doesn't explain whether 50 means Spotify or Apple Music. "6.7 million ATD," the rapper texted. "Sales equivalent is around $3,500. $3,500 is insane." He took to Instagram to further humiliate the former Dipset member. "Oh no JoMo what now," 50 Cent asserted. "Say sorry to Cam fool. LOL."

Why Are 50 Cent And Jim Jones Beefing?

There's a lot of history that goes into this particular feud. 50 was a supporting character who decided to take center stage. The original conflict was between Cam'ron and Jim Jones. Cam downplayed the role that Jones played in Dipset, which the latter took offense to. Jones clapped back, claiming he didn't like Cam'ron cozying up to 50 Cent despite their professional friction in the 2000s. 50 chimed in, telling Jim Jones to relax. "Jimmy you better holla at Cam privately and chill out," he wrote on Instagram. The advice was not heeded, and Jones decided he wanted the smoke.