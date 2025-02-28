50 Cent Savagely Dismisses Jim Jones' "Sucker" Diss On "The Breakfast Club"

Jim Jones recently hopped on The Breakfast Club to talk about his new album and stir the pot in the New York hip-hop scene in one particularly interesting exchange. At one point, the cohosts and the Harlem rapper spoke on rap battles and whether or not he thinks he can step up to the plate with anyone. As we saw with his lyrical feud with none other than Pusha T recently, he's no slouch in the diss track realm. But then again, that whole debacle never really escalated to a relevant point to begin with. Nevertheless, Jim thinks that he can go to bat with the best, and took the opportunity to downplay one of his rivals, 50 Cent.

"I got more solo records than most of them that really hit, remember that," Jim Jones remarked regarding rap battle possibilities with New York City's artists. "You dig? Like, I got a lot of gold singles, I got some action with me. It's going to be hard for a lot of people from New York to win with Capo. And I got freestyles. In New York City, it's gon' be hard. I would say that for anybody." Then, Envy brought up 50 Cent. "Nah, I won't do nothing with that sucker, you heard?" the Dipset member responded. "Leave him out the conversation."

Jim Jones 50 Cent Beef

Then, 50 Cent clapped back at Jim Jones via an Instagram jab. "delusional JoMo only got one song, Ballin written by Max B. better shut up before I have True Life chasing your a** around the city again. Fvcking PUNK!" For those unaware, 50 and Capo's beef started years ago over some petty social media jokes and street credibility. This eventually got Jones to beef with his Diplomats partner Cam'ron, as Cam and Fif's reconnection reflecting on their own beef kind of threw Jim under the bus.