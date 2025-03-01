Jim Jones Calls Out Swizz Beatz For Allegedly Backdooring Him

It's no secret that Jim Jones has his fair share of problems with Cam'ron, but recently, he revealed that he also has some issues to iron out with Swizz Beatz. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, he looked back on Dipset's famous Verzuz battle against The Lox. He made some serious allegations against the producer in the process, suggesting that he allegedly cut a secret deal during the battle.

“The Verzuz was weak man,” he began. “He [Cam’ron] mad cuz he got boo’d and we lost man. Let’s tell the truth [...] He got boo’d at the end, he forgot his freestyle. Shouts to Jada [Jadakiss] and them they was on top of the game. They knew what they came to do.” Jones went on, indicating that he felt cheated without giving many specifics. “Swizz, holla at me,” he said. “You backdoored me, gave that man some business that you ain’t give all of us.”

Jim Jones & 50 Cent's Beef

“I need triple what I had last time the way we put that Verzuz on fire to you had that thing looking like a championship game,” he added. “You definitely got to give me triple Swizz and you got to give me some real business this time. [...] Y’all don’t talk about the backdoor that’s going on. [...] We got the bag, but boys still went backdoor.” Cam'ron and Swizz Beatz aren't the only people Jones has issues with these days, however. He's not on the best terms with 50 Cent either, which he also made apparent during the interview.