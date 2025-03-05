Jim Jones Brutally Clowns Mase For His Weight: “He Looks Terrible”

It's no secret that Jim Jones has his fair share of issues with Cam'ron, but recently, he had some choice words for Mase. During a recent interview with XXL, the New York rapper tore into his appearance in particular, claiming that he desperately needs to go on a diet. "Ma$e need to go on a diet," Jones began. "He need to get his life together. He need to go to the doctor and get a physical, he looks terrible."
"Bad-body, back-a** ni**a," he added. "Ni**a look big around the neck, waist look crazy. I'm body-shaming this ni**a. He need to get his sh*t together. Go on the treadmill, do some pushups, do somethin'. Especially if you're playin' with me." Jones went on to continue clowning him for his weight, making it clear that he was not worried about sparing anyone's feelings. At the time of writing, Mase has yet to address his remarks. He's far from the first person Jones has gone after recently, however.
Who Is Jim Jones Beefing With?
During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, he looked back on Dipset's famous Verzuz battle against The Lox. He accused Swizz Beatz of having cut a secret deal behind his back during the battle, urging the producer to make things right. “The Verzuz was weak man,” he explained. “He [Cam’ron] mad cuz he got boo’d and we lost man. Let’s tell the truth [...] He got boo’d at the end, he forgot his freestyle. Shouts to Jada [Jadakiss] and them they was on top of the game. They knew what they came to do.”
"Swizz, holla at me,” he continued. “You backdoored me, gave that man some business that you ain’t give all of us [...] I need triple what I had last time the way we put that Verzuz on fire to you had that thing looking like a championship game [...] You definitely got to give me triple Swizz and you got to give me some real business this time. [...] Y’all don’t talk about the backdoor that’s going on. [...] We got the bag, but boys still went backdoor.” Jones has also recently gotten into it with 50 Cent, who continues to troll him online.