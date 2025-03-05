Jim Jones Brutally Clowns Mase For His Weight: “He Looks Terrible”

It's no secret that Jim Jones has his fair share of issues with Cam'ron, but recently, he had some choice words for Mase. During a recent interview with XXL, the New York rapper tore into his appearance in particular, claiming that he desperately needs to go on a diet. "Ma$e need to go on a diet," Jones began. "He need to get his life together. He need to go to the doctor and get a physical, he looks terrible."

"Bad-body, back-a** ni**a," he added. "Ni**a look big around the neck, waist look crazy. I'm body-shaming this ni**a. He need to get his sh*t together. Go on the treadmill, do some pushups, do somethin'. Especially if you're playin' with me." Jones went on to continue clowning him for his weight, making it clear that he was not worried about sparing anyone's feelings. At the time of writing, Mase has yet to address his remarks. He's far from the first person Jones has gone after recently, however.

Who Is Jim Jones Beefing With?

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, he looked back on Dipset's famous Verzuz battle against The Lox. He accused Swizz Beatz of having cut a secret deal behind his back during the battle, urging the producer to make things right. “The Verzuz was weak man,” he explained. “He [Cam’ron] mad cuz he got boo’d and we lost man. Let’s tell the truth [...] He got boo’d at the end, he forgot his freestyle. Shouts to Jada [Jadakiss] and them they was on top of the game. They knew what they came to do.”