Jim Jones Confirms He's Not Open To Rap Battle Against “Sucka” 50 Cent

During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Jim Jones discussed his issues with Cam'ron, and made it clear that he's still not on good terms with 50 Cent. According to him, the It Is What It Is host was frustrated after getting booed for forgetting his verse during Dipset's Verzuz battle against The Lox. Jones claims this all boiled down to Dipset's lack of preparation compared to The Lox's.

At one point in the interview, Jones also argued that there aren't very many New York rappers who could outrap him. In response, DJ Envy suggested a rap battle against 50 Cent. Jones made it clear that he's not interested in the slightest. "I don't wanna do nothing with that sucka! Leave him out of the conversation. Don't start," he said. At the time of writing, Fif has yet to respond. This is far from the first time one of them has thrown a jab at the other recently, however.

50 Cent Trolls Jim Jones

Last month, 50 Cent appeared on Cam'ron's YouTube show Talk With Flee, where they looked back on their late 2000s feud. This prompted Killa Cam to recall Jones joining Fif for a show in 2007. He admitted that while he interpreted it as betrayal, he was impressed. “When n****s went on stage, I was like, ‘This sh*t is spinning out [of control]. It was a checkmate moment,'” he described. “I said, ‘This n***a’s devious.’ But I respected it, I liked that sh*t.” Jones went on to respond on Justin Laboy’s Respectfully podcast, encouraging the two men to back off. 50 Cent didn't waste any time, immediately firing back on Instagram.

He shared on photo of Jones posting in front of JAY-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, and more. He also referenced rumors that he allegedly worked as a federal informant, which originate from 6ix9ine's racketeering trial. “LOL," he wrote at the time. "INDIVIDUAL 1 calling the shots out here, I know you working so please don’t say gangster sh*t to me INDIVIDUAL 1!”