Jim Jones Demands A Chopped Cheese At Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger

Jim Jones wants to get a chopped cheese added to the menu at Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger in Los Angeles.

Jim Jones pulled up to Marathon Burger in support of the late Nipsey Hussle and filmed himself ordering a chopped cheese at the Los Angeles restaurant. "Ask for the Jim Jones Harlem special chopped cheese," he told his followers, referring to the iconic New York sandwich. It's unclear if the item will actually be available on the menu.

Marathon Burger will be having its grand opening for the public on Saturday, March 1st. The restaurant is located on on Melrose and Gardner, just a short distance from Nipsey’s Marathon clothing store. The late rapper's brother, Blacc Sam showed off the interior of the restaurant in a recent video on social media. There will be a massive picture of Nipsey rocking a "Marathon" t-shirt on the wall. Nipsey Hussle's team has described the restaurant as "another step" towards realizing his ultimate vision. "The Marathon team is excited to expand the brand into the restaurant industry here in L.A," they wrote in a statement. "When Nipsey birthed the Marathon [brand], launching it with The Marathon mixtape in 2010, the goal was always to enterprise this into a full lifestyle brand. Music, fashion, food/hospitality, and entertainment."

Nipsey Hussle New Album

In addition to the restaurant, Blacc Sam and the rest of Nipsey's team is currently working on releasing a posthumous collaborative album with Bino Rideaux. Sam discussed the project with Power 106 Los Angeles for a new interview published on Wednesday. "If Hussle didn't actually do the verse or work with the person or kind of like put together the blueprint for the project, we not doing it," Sam explained. "He did something with Bino and there's a new project that we're about to release. This was a project that he had with Bino that was pretty much like 80% finished. So, the team kind of came in got some unreleased verses and music that he had done with Bino and just tightened it up. It sounds amazing. It should be coming out around this summer."

As for Jim Jones, he also has a new album coming out on Friday, titled At The Church Steps. It'll be his first solo studio album since dropping El Capo in 2019. He recently flew out to Tokyo to collaborate with Kanye West ahead of its release.

