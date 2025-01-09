Jim Jones Breaks His Silence On 50 Cent’s Informant Allegations

Jim Jones Hosts Medusa Lounge
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 23: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper Jim Jones attends a Party at Medusa Lounge on October 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Jim Jones has fired back.

Jim Jones and 50 Cent have been taking part in a bit of playful back and forth on social media in recent days after Fif and Cam'ron called the former out. During an appearance on Cam's YouTube show Talk With Flee, he and 50 Cent reflected on their late 2000s feud. At one point, Cam'ron even recalled when Capo joined 50 Cent for a show in 2007. He said that while he saw this as betrayal at the time, he was impressed. “When n****s went on stage, I was like, ‘This sh*t is spinning out [of control]. It was a checkmate moment,'” he explained. “I said, ‘This n***a’s devious.’ But I respected it, I liked that sh*t.”

Jones went on to share his side of the story on Justin Laboy’s Respectfully podcast. "Them n***as be on my dick,” he said in part with a laugh. “Them n***as ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n***as in their life, ya heard?" This prompted a quick response from 50 Cent, who took to Instagram to fire back.

Jim Jones Calls 50 Cent A Liar

He shared a photo of Jones posing in front of JAY-Z, DiddyFat Joe, and more. “LOL," he captioned the post. "INDIVIDUAL 1 calling the shots out here, I know you working so please don’t say gangster sh*t to me INDIVIDUAL 1!” This was a reference to rumors that Jones allegedly worked as a federal informant, which stem from 6ix9ine's racketeering trial. Fif also included a transcript of a phone call, during which Jones allegedly said 6ix9ine "ain’t a gang member no more" and needed to "get violated."

Jones came through with his own response to this earlier today, insisting that there's no truth to 50 Cent's claims. "Why u keep on lying why u keep on lying 🤥," he captioned a photo of himself by a pool. "Lol I’m goin back to sleep 😴 Free Mel matrix till it’s reversed."

