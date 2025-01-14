Jim Jones Responds To Cam'ron & 50 Cent By Teasing Upcoming Diss Track

Jones is now taking this beef to the booth.

The relentless feud of Cam'ron, Ma$e and 50 Cent versus Jim Jones is staying strong today thanks to the latter previewing an upcoming diss record. The former Dipset member went on his Instagram to tease what he's got cooking up for all three detractors. However, it seems he's not taking any direct shots. But using context clues, it's still pretty clear who Capo is hurling his lyrics at. "Remind 'em who you are / Remind 'em you a star / [...] / Them n****s play with your name then you remind 'em who you are."

Jones then goes on to rap over the soulful, boom-bap, Statik Selektah beat, "I'm just tryna tell my truth but n****s is lyin' oh my God." He goes further, "I done been through the most / N****s talkin' bout we fake bloods I had to spin for the coast / [...] / N****s talkin' bout they outside but thing everything on the post (Caption that)." He captioned this fiery snippet revealing that he's got even more material on the way.

Jim Jones Has Fans Proclaiming He's Been Better Than Cam'ron & 50 Cent

"I said wht I said after they laugh at th lies th truth still hurts," he says in potential response to Cam, Fif, and Ma$e. "Back to work album dropping asap lol. "At Th Church Steps" the album & the movie 🎥 Why would I waste free promo got me trending I’m tryin to drop lol 😂" This is definitely making that previous music video shoot with Future, Lil Baby, and Juelz Santana make a whole lot more sense now.

As for Jim Jones' foes' latest moves in this ongoing beef, Cam and his It Is What It Is co-host went off on him on their sports talk show. The mostly claimed him to be a follower and not the leader he portrays himself to be. "I never needed nowhere to stay," Cam said in part. "You act like n****s were on your couch, you were a fan. You begged us, you were a fan. A fan. We didn't grow up with you." For now, though, Jim is ready to take things to the booth, so the question is, "will the rest of them?"

...