Cam'ron Retaliates With Subliminal Shots For Jim Jones Amid Their Beef But It's Met With Boos

Revolt World 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Cam'ron speaks on stage during Day 3 of Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Whose got the leg up in this battle for you?

One of our first major rap beefs of 2025 is heating back up this week. After going on rants on talk shows and in interviews, Jim Jones decided to take this feud on wax. Around this time last week, Capo dropped a preview of a new song he's been working on for his upcoming album. At The Church Steps looks to be the title of it and the track he previewed seemed to contain some subtle shots for Cam'ron. You can probably throw Ma$e and 50 Cent, as all three of them have been rehashing their past with Jones. "Remind 'em who you are / Remind 'em you a star / [...] / Them n****s play with your name then you remind 'em who you are."

The former Diplomat goes on to add, "I'm just tryna tell my truth but n****s is lyin' oh my God." He goes further, "I done been through the most / N****s talkin' bout we fake bloods I had to spin for the coast / [...] / N****s talkin' bout they outside but thing everything on the post (Caption that)." Fans have been giving it high praise with some even championing that he's better than Cam'ron, Fif, and Ma$e altogether right now.

It Seems Folks Are Siding With Jim Jones Over Cam'ron Right Now

Jones even took things a step further by teasing yet another diss cut supposedly titled "JOMO (Jump Off My AYOO)." It seems he's more than ready for all the smoke, but what about Cam'ron or anyone else? Well, that question can be put to rest now, at least we think. Killa went ahead and decided to share a little "freestyle" on his It Is What Is platform, where he's been doing most of his talking.

At the very top, Cam'ron looks to be ready for battle and unlike Jones, he's not with the subtle shots. "Subliminals, nah homie I'd rather mug you / I deal with the starters 'cause there's no time to sub you / We got a problem my n**** and I ain't touch you." There are some sharp bars and wordplay on the three-minute cut. However, fans aren't digging Cam's flows all too much. "Cam ain’t rap good since he got his teeth fixed," one posits. "The bars is still there but the delivery not as sharp Killa," another begins. "Tighten up get back to da rappin mannnnn." It may be early, but it appears spectators have a favorite and its Capo.

