ASAP Rocky's Assault Trial Begins Jury Selection

A$AP Rocky Appears At Los Angeles Court For Preliminary Hearing
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: A$AP Rocky departs court after a preliminary hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on November 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has been charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm stemming from a November 2021 incident in Hollywood. (Photo by Allison Dinner-Pool/Getty Images)
ASAP Rocky faces two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Jury selection is set to begin in ASAP Rocky's felony assault trial in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold has said that he wants to seat a jury quickly. “I will let the jurors know that regardless of who a defendant is, whether they’re the richest person in the world or the poorest person, everybody is to be treated the same,” he said at a pretrial hearing caught by The Associated Press. In turn, opening statements could begin as early as Wednesday.

The case stems from an alleged incident in November 2021 in which Rocky stands accused of firing shots at his former friend ASAP Relli. If convicted, Rocky faces up to 24 years in prison for two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He's already pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Pose During The Footwear News Achievement Awards
38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky during the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

One question many fans have been asking is whether Rocky's partner, Rihanna, will be present at the trial. Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, recently discussed the possibility with reporters outside of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. "He's very protective of Rihanna and doesn't want her anywhere near this proceeding. But that's a family decision they'll make," Tacopina said, last week. "It's been something that's waiting over Rocky's head and Rihanna and their family's heads for a while, and we're just ready. We're anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him."

Tacopina also expressed his confidence that Rocky would be acquitted in the trial. He described the case as "fundamentally weak" and said the witnesses were "not credible." The trial comes as Rocky continues to prepare for the release of his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb.

