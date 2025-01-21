ASAP Rocky's Assault Trial Begins Jury Selection

Jury selection is set to begin in ASAP Rocky's felony assault trial in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold has said that he wants to seat a jury quickly. “I will let the jurors know that regardless of who a defendant is, whether they’re the richest person in the world or the poorest person, everybody is to be treated the same,” he said at a pretrial hearing caught by The Associated Press. In turn, opening statements could begin as early as Wednesday.

The case stems from an alleged incident in November 2021 in which Rocky stands accused of firing shots at his former friend ASAP Relli. If convicted, Rocky faces up to 24 years in prison for two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He's already pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky during the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

One question many fans have been asking is whether Rocky's partner, Rihanna, will be present at the trial. Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, recently discussed the possibility with reporters outside of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. "He's very protective of Rihanna and doesn't want her anywhere near this proceeding. But that's a family decision they'll make," Tacopina said, last week. "It's been something that's waiting over Rocky's head and Rihanna and their family's heads for a while, and we're just ready. We're anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him."