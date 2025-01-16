ASAP Rocky & Rihanna's Marital Status Leads To Courtroom Debate

ASAP Rocky's case has led to some clarification about his and Rihanna's relationship status.

ASAP Rocky's relationship with Rihanna led to some confusion in the courtroom on Wednesday as Judge Mark S. Arnold attempted to figure out how to refer to the iconic singer. Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, described her as Rocky's "common-law wife," which essentially refers to a couple who behave as if they are married, despite not having the legal prerequisites.

When Tacopina suggested this, an attorney for the state fired back: “If they’re not legally married, we prefer that she not be referred to as his wife and that she is just referred to as his significant other or mother of his children.”Arnold ended up ruling: "If they are not legally married, she is his significant other."

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Attend The Fashion Awards
The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

That wasn't the only time Rihanna was brought up on Wednesday. Speaking with reporters outside of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Tacopina also revealed that she likely won't be making an appearance at Rocky's proceedings, when the trial starts next week. "He's very protective of Rihanna and doesn't want her anywhere near this proceeding. But that's a family decision they'll make," Tacopina said. "It's been something that's waiting over Rocky's head and Rihanna and their family's heads for a while, and we're just ready. We're anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him."

Judge Mark S. Arnold Speaks On ASAP Rocky & Rihanna

Rocky is facing charges for allegedly firing shots at his former friend ASAP Relli in Hollywood, three years ago. Tacopina says the rapper is doing "great" and is "ready to go." "He's great, he's as busy as ever. He was in Germany for Puma just now. He's got a full slate. He's got two young babies that he's very much involved in the upbringing of and he's hands-on with them," the attorney said. Check out the discussion about Rocky and Rihanna's relationship in the courtroom below.

