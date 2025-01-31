Rihanna Spotted Walking Into Courthouse For ASAP Rocky's Assault Trial

NBA: Playoffs-Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets
May 4, 2013; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Music recording artist Rihanna (center) looks on at the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets game during the second half in game seven of the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs at the Barclays Center. The Bulls won 99-93. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fans finally got a look at RiRi these days... But why are they so obsessed over this?

Fans had previously gone wild over a courtroom sketch of Rihanna attending ASAP Rocky's court proceedings for his assault trial, but now they finally have a video of her to really see for themselves. Moreover, TMZ obtained a clip of her walking into the courthouse with a presumed bodyguard today (Friday, January 31), and she wore leather pants and a light blazer for the occasion. According to the publication, the Harlem rapper, his legal team, and the other key players in this case were already in the room when RiRi arrived. We don't know why people are so obsessed with seeing her instead of just knowing that she's there or not, but she's a superstar, so can we really act that surprised? You can see the video by clicking on the "Via" link down below.

Beyond Rihanna, though, other court updates from today include a screaming match between A$AP Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina and one of the prosecutors, specifically Deputy District Attorney John Lewin. According to journalist Meghann Cuniff, this argument emerged over Rocky's defense in the case and how Lewin thinks it's bogus. For those unaware, his legal team reportedly plans to posit that he had a prop gun on him the night that he's accused of shooting at A$AP Relli on.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky At The Fashion Awards 2024
The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Furthermore, A$AP Rocky's legal team reportedly wants to argue that he simply fired off warning shots from a fake gun in Relli's direction back in 2021 in order to get him off of A$AP Illz. We will see how this defense strategy and the arguments against it evolve in court, as it seems like they left many details up to the jury's interpretation. Elsewhere, though, at least the "Fashion Killa" MC finds quality time to spend with his boo Rihanna, whether that's a dinner date or just relaxing together.

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently made some comments about love songs that made many fans theorize that she threw shade at Drake, and we all know how that dynamic played out in the 2024 rap war. We can't help but wonder what A$AP Rocky thinks about all this, although right now, he should probably focus on this trial instead. We'll see if there's an epilogue...

