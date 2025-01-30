Rihanna Sports Fashionable Fit While Supporting ASAP Rocky In Court

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England.
Rihanna made another appearance today amid ASAP Rocky's assault trial.

ASAP Rocky is currently on trial for allegedly shooting at his former associate, ASAP Relli. The trial just began earlier this week, but already, there have been plenty of notable moments. Yesterday in court, for example, Rihanna was spotted sitting in the front row right beside Rocky's mother and sister.

Now, TMZ reports that she's in attendance once again on the fourth day of trial. According to the outlet, she was spotted in a white top and a large pair of gold hoop earrings, with no glasses or mask. The outlet also notes that she looked serious throughout the proceedings, not cracking a smile or laughing at any jokes. Reportedly, she seemed more relaxed than she did yesterday, and was also seen snacking on something at some point.

Rihanna Continues To Root For ASAP Rocky Amid Assault Trial
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Rihanna's latest appearance in court comes after Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina told reporters that she may not be attending the trial. "He's very protective of Rihanna and doesn't want her anywhere near this proceeding. But that's a family decision they'll make," he explained at the time. "It's been something that's waiting over Rocky's head and Rihanna and their family's heads for a while, and we're just ready. We're anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him."

As for the trial itself, Relli testifed again yesterday, and some text messages he exchanged with Rocky were shown. In them, Rocky denies ever shooting at Relli after being accused of having set him up. "Now u trynna extort n***** talkin bout i shot at u n shot u 4 times and all type of nonsense, u a phony and u dont have the best intentions, stop texting me n stop calling my manager and call police if i 'shot' @ u u weirdo," the rapper wrote.

