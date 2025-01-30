Rihanna Sports Fashionable Fit While Supporting ASAP Rocky In Court

ASAP Rocky is currently on trial for allegedly shooting at his former associate, ASAP Relli. The trial just began earlier this week, but already, there have been plenty of notable moments. Yesterday in court, for example, Rihanna was spotted sitting in the front row right beside Rocky's mother and sister.

Now, TMZ reports that she's in attendance once again on the fourth day of trial. According to the outlet, she was spotted in a white top and a large pair of gold hoop earrings, with no glasses or mask. The outlet also notes that she looked serious throughout the proceedings, not cracking a smile or laughing at any jokes. Reportedly, she seemed more relaxed than she did yesterday, and was also seen snacking on something at some point.

Rihanna Continues To Root For ASAP Rocky Amid Assault Trial

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Rihanna's latest appearance in court comes after Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina told reporters that she may not be attending the trial. "He's very protective of Rihanna and doesn't want her anywhere near this proceeding. But that's a family decision they'll make," he explained at the time. "It's been something that's waiting over Rocky's head and Rihanna and their family's heads for a while, and we're just ready. We're anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him."