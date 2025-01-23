ASAP Rocky Assault Trial: Potential Jurors Peppered With Questions About Rihanna

The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Show
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: A$AP Rocky accepts the award for Cultural Innovator during The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFC)
Rihanna was brought up in the court room.

Potential jurors in ASAP Rocky's assault trial have been asked questions about whether they know of Rihanna or have listened to her music before. According to Meghann Cuniff, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark S. Arnold brought up Rocky's "life partner" during this week's hearings. “His life partner is also an entertainer. Her name is Rihanna. She is a singer and actress,” Arnold said after describing Rocky as an "entertainer" himself.

One potential juror admitted she has a connection to Rihanna in that they both share the same chiropractor. The woman, who is a former TV executive, explained: "I think I supported hip-hop artists from ‘95 to 2009 in my profession. I still am attached to the community." In response, Arnold asked: “Are you willing to treat Mr. Mayers as you would anybody else who sits in that chair?” She replied: “Of course." Other questions about the iconic singer included whether any members of the jury pool had purchased her Fenty products as well as how they'd react if she ends up attending the trial.

ASAP Rocky Arrives At The Courthouse

Rihanna hasn't been present in the court room for Rocky's trial thus far. His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, hinted at that being the case while speaking with reporters, last week. "He's very protective of Rihanna and doesn't want her anywhere near this proceeding. But that's a family decision they'll make," Tacopina said. "It's been something that's waiting over Rocky's head and Rihanna and their family's heads for a while, and we're just ready. We're anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him."

Jury seleciton has been a tumultuous process in the case, this week. Rocky's lawyers have already complained about a lack of diversity among the pool. The court narrowed down 106 people, but only five were Black. Al Sharpton even voiced his support for Rocky on social media when he heard this was the case.

