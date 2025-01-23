ASAP Rocky Assault Trial: Potential Jurors Peppered With Questions About Rihanna

Potential jurors in ASAP Rocky's assault trial have been asked questions about whether they know of Rihanna or have listened to her music before. According to Meghann Cuniff, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark S. Arnold brought up Rocky's "life partner" during this week's hearings. “His life partner is also an entertainer. Her name is Rihanna. She is a singer and actress,” Arnold said after describing Rocky as an "entertainer" himself.

One potential juror admitted she has a connection to Rihanna in that they both share the same chiropractor. The woman, who is a former TV executive, explained: "I think I supported hip-hop artists from ‘95 to 2009 in my profession. I still am attached to the community." In response, Arnold asked: “Are you willing to treat Mr. Mayers as you would anybody else who sits in that chair?” She replied: “Of course." Other questions about the iconic singer included whether any members of the jury pool had purchased her Fenty products as well as how they'd react if she ends up attending the trial.

ASAP Rocky Arrives At The Courthouse

Rihanna hasn't been present in the court room for Rocky's trial thus far. His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, hinted at that being the case while speaking with reporters, last week. "He's very protective of Rihanna and doesn't want her anywhere near this proceeding. But that's a family decision they'll make," Tacopina said. "It's been something that's waiting over Rocky's head and Rihanna and their family's heads for a while, and we're just ready. We're anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him."