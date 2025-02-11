ASAP Rocky Will Not Testify In His Assault Trial

ASAP Rocky will not be testifying in his own defense as his assault trial wraps up in Los Angeles this week. According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, the rapper's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, confirmed that his client won't be taking the stand on Tuesday. Rocky told Judge Mark Arnold that he "absolutely" agrees with the decision and intends to waive his right to testify. Rocky is currently facing facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for an alleged incident in November 2021 in which he stands accused of firing shots at his former friend ASAP Relli. If convicted, he could be looking at up to 24 years in prison.

Rocky's case relies on the claim that he only fired off warning shots from a prop gun to get Relli to stop attacking ASAP Illz. “Despite his ability to do so legally, he didn’t want to carry a real gun for fear that he would either injure someone or himself,” Tacopina said earlier in the trial. With the court closed on Wednesday, the jury will hear closing arguments in the case on Thursday.

What Is ASAP Rocky On Trial For?

Rihanna has been supportive of Rocky throughout the legal process. While it looked as if she might refrain while attending any of the hearings initially, she eventually made an appearance at a key day of testimony on January 30. She's since made other appearances as well in recent weeks. They've even been spotted stepping out for dinner together in L.A. afterward.

In other news, both Rocky and Rihanna are still preparing for the release of their long awaited new albums. Rocky hasn't dropped a full-length effort since 2018's Testing, but has already announced plans for his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. Rihanna, on the other hand, hasn't officially revealed a follow-up to 2016's Anti, but has hinted about working on it on several occasions in recent years.