ASAP Rocky Assault Trial: ASAP Twelvyy Refuses To Interview With The Prosecution

The Smokers Club Fest
LONG BEACH, CA - APRIL 28: Rapper ASAP Twelvyy performs onstage during the Smokers Club Festival at The Queen Mary on April 28, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
ASAP Twelvyy wasn't worried about the decision affecting his credibility.

ASAP Twelvyy refused to be interviewed by the prosecution during the second day of testimony in ASAP Rocky's assault trial at the Los Angeles County Courthouse on Tuesday. The decision came amid a tense interaction with Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold, who warned him against skipping the interview, suggesting the decision could hinder his credibility as a witness.

“Prosecution would like the opportunity to interview you before you take a stand, just to find out what you have to offer and what you have to say. It’s optional; you can either agree to be interviewed or refuse. Are you aware of this?” Arnold asked. Twelvyy then confirmed: “No, no, I do not want to be interviewed.” From there, Arnold emphasized the implications of such a decision. “If you refuse, then the jury is going to know that you refused to be interviewed by the prosecution, and it could impact your believability, your credibility in the eyes of the jury. You understand that?” he said. Twelvyy confirmed: “Yes.”

ASAP Rocky Arrives At The Courthouse

With the case, Rocky stands accused of allegedy firing gunshots at his former friend, ASAP Relli, back in November 2021. In his opening statements on Friday, Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, argued that Rocky was carrying a prop gun at the time and used it in an effort to scare off would-be attackers. “Despite his ability to do so legally, he didn’t want to carry a real gun for fear that he would either injure someone or himself,” Tacopina said. On Tuesday, Judge Arnold instructed the lawyers involved in the case to refrain from speaking with the press. "I don't want any attorney saying anything to the press while the case is going on. That's it. You can call it a gag order," he said, as caught by Meghann Cuniff.

As the trial continues in the next few days, Rihanna may be making an appearance in person. “This week, Mr. Mayers’ significant other may appear here," Tacopina said during Tuesday's hearing.

