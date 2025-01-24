ASAP Rocky’s Lawyer Reads ASAP Relli’s Shocking Alleged Texts In Court

BY Caroline Fisher 6.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: ASAP Rocky attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
ASAP Rocky's trial continues.

ASAP Rocky's assault trial is officially underway after jury selection. Today (January 24), they kicked things off with opening statements. LA County Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec opened, and the rapper's lawyer Joe Tacopina followed. Each side presented the evidence they'll be using throughout the trial to support their arguments.

At one point, for example, Tacopina read a series of text messages that he alleges were sent by ASAP Relli, the man Rocky is accused of shooting at. "Relli told his friend that Rocky was a 'piece of sh*t,' and that 'I'm gonna beat this n***a up.' That's funny. They showed you a lot of text messages," he added of the prosecution. "I didn't see that one." This is far from the only pertinent update in the case, however.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Assault Trial Hears Out Opening Statements

ASAP Rocky's Assault Trial Begins With Opening Statements

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Rocky's team was not pleased with the lack of representation in the jury pool. Reportedly, out of 106 people, only five of them were Black. "We're in downtown Los Angeles. Not a small town in Montana. We're troubled by that to say the least," Tacopina said. Judge Arnold rejected this notion, stating “There’s no authority that requires any particular percentage of any ethnicity on a jury.” ASAP Rocky also rejected a deal from prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of assault in exchange for a 180-day jail sentence, three years probation, and a seven-year suspended prison sentence. This move was controversial, as it was later alleged that prosecutors told his family members that he should have accepted it.

According to TMZ, the performer turned it down because it could have potentially ruined his career. "This would effectively end his career because he would lose all of his endorsement contracts, including Gucci, Puma, the Met Gala and, most important, he would not be able to tour and his career would be over," a source reportedly told the outlet. "They would have him under their thumb for over 8 years." 

Read More: ASAP Rocky Allegedly Turned Down Plea Deal In Assault Case Because It Would Ruin His Career

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards Music ASAP Rocky Assault Trial: Witness Reportedly Plans To Testify About Prop Gun 1.5K
Bottega Veneta - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Music ASAP Rocky Breaks His Silence Amid Assault Trial After “RHOBH” Star’s Son Testifies 1.6K
A$AP Puma Takeover Music ASAP Rocky Assault Trial Hears Out Opening Statements 1061
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music ASAP Rocky Allegedly Turned Down Plea Deal In Assault Case Because It Would Ruin His Career 1296