ASAP Rocky Breaks His Silence Amid Assault Trial After “RHOBH” Star’s Son Testifies

BY Caroline Fisher
Bottega Veneta - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: A$AP Rocky attends the Bottega Veneta fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 24, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
ASAP Rocky appeared in court yesterday.

ASAP Rocky's assault trial finally got rolling this week, with opening statements beginning yesterday (January 24). Both the defense and the prosecution presented evidence that they plan to use throughout the trial to support their arguments. The first witness even testified, LAPD officer Thomas Zizzo. Zizzo is also the son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. Reportedly, he responded to the alleged shooting involving Rocky back in 2021.

He testified about the scene, and footage from the bodycam he was wearing was shown in the courtroom. Zizzo also recalled speaking with with residents who reported the alleged shooting in a nearby parking lot. Fortunately, it appears as though ASAP Rocky has been staying positive amid all of this, recently providing his fans with a brief message while leaving court. "It's all love," he told them simply in a video obtained by TMZ.

ASAP Rocky Says It's All Love After Court

ASAP Rocky is accused of shooting at his former associate ASAP Relli outside of a Hollywood hotel. If convicted, he could face up to 24 years behind bars. This week, he turned down a deal from prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of assault in exchange for a 180-day jail sentence, three years probation, and a seven-year suspended prison sentence. Allegedly, prosecutors later told his family members that he should have accepted the deal, though this is unconfirmed.

A source later spoke to TMZ, telling that that he rejected the deal in order to save his career. According to them, if he had chosen to accept it, it could be over for good. "This would effectively end his career because he would lose all of his endorsement contracts, including Gucci, Puma, the Met Gala and, most important, he would not be able to tour and his career would be over," the source explained. "They would have him under their thumb for over 8 years." 

