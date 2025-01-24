ASAP Rocky Allegedly Turned Down Plea Deal In Assault Case Because It Would Ruin His Career

ASAP Rocky's assault trial reportedly began this morning (Friday, January 24) after a jury selection process, and the hip-hop world is waiting for procedures to shine more light on this very vague and contentious case. For those unaware, he faces accusations of shooting at A$AP Relli back in 2021, and the video evidence in the hands of the court is not conclusive enough for folks to truly know what went down. In addition, the Harlem rapper rejected a plea deal that reportedly included 180 days in jail, a guilty plea to assault with a semiautomatic weapon, a seven-year suspended sentence, 500 hours of community service, and three years of probation. Instead, he could now face 24 years in prison following this decision to go to trial.

This immediately became controversial because of alleged reports that A$AP Rocky's prosecutors allegedly told his family that he should've taken the deal. However, now we have a TMZ report that alleges that a supposedly direct source to him told the publication that Flacko's team rejected the plea deal because it would've destroyed his livelihood.

ASAP Rocky Rejects Plea Deal In Assault Case

"This would effectively end his career because he would lose all of his endorsement contracts, including Gucci, Puma, the Met Gala and, most important, he would not be able to tour and his career would be over," the alleged source reportedly told TMZ regarding the plea deal that A$AP Rocky and his team rejected in his assault case. "They would have him under their thumb for over 8 years." This isn't the only controversial part of this assault trial, as many criticized the jury selection process for a lack of racial diversity in the jury's representation and one member's expertise with firearms, which is risky for both sides of the court to hear from.