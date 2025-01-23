Al Sharpton Voices Support For ASAP Rocky After "Ridiculous" Jury Selection

Al Sharpton has spoken out in support of ASAP Rocky as his assault trial began in Los Angeles, earlier this week. The Reverend noted that the current jury pool of 106 only features four Black people, something Rocky's defense complained about during a hearing on Tuesday. Rocky is facing two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm for an alleged incident in which he stands accused of firing shots at his former friend, ASAP Relli.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sharpton wrote that the National Action Network Los Angeles office informed him "that out of one hundred and six (106) people called to potentially sit as jurors in A$AP Rocky’s trial in Los Angeles, there are only 4 black people. I have been closely in touch with A$AP Rocky’s friends, and though I do not know the particulars of the trial, I do know he deserves to be judged fairly by his peers, as is his Constitutional right."

Al Sharpton Speaks Out In Support Of ASAP Rocky

He continued: "It is absolutely ridiculous that the jury will be not fair and representative, so as to deprive A$AP Rocky of a fair trial. When we have four (4) black people in the city of Los Angeles, out of one hundred and six (106) — and exactly zero (0) within in the first thirty (30) possible candidates for the jury — something appears to be very wrong with the system." He concluded by confirming that he is monitering the situation. He expects Rocky to recieve "fair and representative justice."