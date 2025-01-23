Al Sharpton Voices Support For ASAP Rocky After "Ridiculous" Jury Selection

BY Cole Blake 556 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center. © Jasper Colt / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Al Sharpton isn't happy about the demographics of the jury pool.

Al Sharpton has spoken out in support of ASAP Rocky as his assault trial began in Los Angeles, earlier this week. The Reverend noted that the current jury pool of 106 only features four Black people, something Rocky's defense complained about during a hearing on Tuesday. Rocky is facing two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm for an alleged incident in which he stands accused of firing shots at his former friend, ASAP Relli.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sharpton wrote that the National Action Network Los Angeles office informed him "that out of one hundred and six (106) people called to potentially sit as jurors in A$AP Rocky’s trial in Los Angeles, there are only 4 black people. I have been closely in touch with A$AP Rocky’s friends, and though I do not know the particulars of the trial, I do know he deserves to be judged fairly by his peers, as is his Constitutional right."

Read More: A$AP Rocky Prosecutors Allegedly Told Family He Should've Taken Plea Deal

Al Sharpton Speaks Out In Support Of ASAP Rocky

He continued: "It is absolutely ridiculous that the jury will be not fair and representative, so as to deprive A$AP Rocky of a fair trial. When we have four (4) black people in the city of Los Angeles, out of one hundred and six (106) — and exactly zero (0) within in the first thirty (30) possible candidates for the jury — something appears to be very wrong with the system." He concluded by confirming that he is monitering the situation. He expects Rocky to recieve "fair and representative justice."

On Tuesday, Rocky rejected a plea deal from the prosecution that would've seen him plead guilty to one assault charge. In exchange, he would've taken a sentence of 180 days in county jail with three years probation. The court would've also suspended a seven-year prison sentence. Judge Arnold warned the rapper that he won't get any "special treatment" for being a celebrity in response.

Read More: ASAP Rocky's Lawyers Aren't Happy About The Lack Of Representation In The Jury Pool

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
BRITAIN-FASHION-AWARD Music A$AP Rocky Jury Sparks Controversy Ahead Of Gun Assault Trial 1067
The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Show Relationships ASAP Rocky Assault Trial: Potential Jurors Peppered With Questions About Rihanna 605
38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards Music ASAP Rocky Assault Trial: Witness Reportedly Plans To Testify About Prop Gun 1.5K
"Stockholm Syndrome" Premiere - 2021 Tribeca Festival Music ASAP Rocky's Lawyers Aren't Happy About The Lack Of Representation In The Jury Pool 1099