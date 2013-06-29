al sharpton
- MusicBusta Rhymes Gives Heartfelt Speech At Carnegie HallBusta Rhymes performed at Carnegie Hall, earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureStephen Jackson Criticizes Al Sharpton's Tyre Nichols Eulogy: "All For Political Gain"Sharpton delivered Tyre's eulogy at the 29-year-old's funeral, but Jackson called out the Rev as well as attorney Ben Crump.By Erika Marie
- MusicAl Sharpton Says Hip-Hop Shouldn't Be Blamed For Takeoff's DeathRev. Al Sharpton says hip-hop shouldn't be blamed for gun violence.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureRev. Al Sharpton Reveals He Only Eats One Meal Per DayHe claims that he began this meal plan about 4 years ago.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Trial: Defense Attorney Apologizes For Calling Out Al SharptonKevin Gough received a heap of backlash after telling the court: "We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here."By Erika Marie
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Trial Defense Laments "We Don't Want Anymore Black Pastors In Here"Al Sharpton was invited by the victim's family to accompany them during the trial, but lawyer Kevin Gough alleges Sharpton is intimidating the jury.By Erika Marie
- TVAl Sharpton Denounces Attacks On Police: "Stop Senseless Violence & Lawlessness"The civil rights activist said that he prayers for officers in the same prayer as he does Jacob Blake and George Floyd.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Ripped Apart For Centring Herself At George Floyd's MemorialTiffany Haddish is getting heavily criticized for supposedly complaining about not getting a shout out from Al Sharpton at George Floyd's memorial service.By Lynn S.
- TVDiddy To Host Virtual COVID-19 Meeting With Meek Mill, Big Sean, AOC, & MoreDiddy will be moderating a virtual town hall meeting about "The State of Black America & The Coronavirus" with guests Meek Mill, Big Sean, and more.By Lynn S.
- MusicA$AP Rocky's Mother Thanks Al Sharpton For Helping During Difficult TimeShe shared that she reached out to the community leader.By Erika Marie
- SportsAl Sharpton Condemns NBA "Owner" Title, Calls It DisrespectfulSharpton says he's happy to see NBA teams move away from the term.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAl Sharpton Criticizes Travis Scott's Decision To Perform At Super BowlAl Sharpton chimes in.By Milca P.
- MusicMeek Mill Calls In To "Reform" Panel From JailMeek Mill's voice is heard by the public for the first time since his incarceration.By Aron A.
- SocietyMeek Mill's Mother To Attend Social Injustice Panel On His BehalfReverand Al Sharpton, Meek's mother, and his lawyer will be at the UPenn panel.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill To Be Visited By Al Sharpton In Prison Monday“This is not about an artist. This is about a system.”By Trevor Smith
- MusicAl Sharpton Reportedly Flattered By Jay-Z's "4:44" MentionThe Reverend is taking it in stride.By Matt F
- EntertainmentAl Sharpton Responds To Jay-Z "4:44" Lyric Nod To His SelfiesThe Reverend isn't bothered.By Matt F
- EntertainmentAl Sharpton Continues His Transformation Into A Meme With New VideoAl Sharpton just keeps on playing the Internet.By Matt F
- EntertainmentNew Al Sharpton Selfie Goes Viral, Internet Gets SassyMr. Sharpton has set Twitter on fire again!By Matt F
- EntertainmentTwitter Reacts To Al Sharpton's Mirror SelfieAl Sharpton has the Internet making jokes.By Matt F
- NewsAl Sharpton Under Fire For Taking Book Deal With Cash Money [UPDATE: Sharpton's Camp Responds To Criticism]Reverend Al Sharpton has been criticized for taking a publishing deal with Cash Money, a label with whom he's feuded with in the past.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBeyonce & Jay Z Attend "Justice For Trayvon" Rally In New YorkBeyonce, Jay Z and many more attend rallies across the country seeking "Justice For Trayvon."By Rose Lilah
- NewsCash Money Agrees To Book Deal With Reverend Al SharptonIncredibly enough, Rev Sharpton's dropping some new literature via Cash Money. By hnhh