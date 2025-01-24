A$AP Rocky Jury Sparks Controversy Ahead Of Gun Assault Trial

BY Elias Andrews 1067 Views
BRITAIN-FASHION-AWARD
US rapper Asap Rocky poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2024 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2, 2024. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
The process has been criticized.

A dozen jurors have been selected for A$AP Rocky's upcoming trial. There are 12 jurors and four alternates that have been chosen by the Los Angeles courts. The opening statement for the rapper's case will be read on Friday, January 24. As TMZ was quick to point out, though, the jury selection has been controversial in this particular instance. Seven women and five men have been selected to decide A$AP Rocky's guilt or innocence. None, however, are Black. This has led to criticism and pushback from several directions.

The outlet noted that both A$AP Rocky and the victim of the gun assault, A$AP Relli, are both Black. The jurors, however, range from white to Asian to Hispanic. A$AP Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, felt his client was not getting a fair shake as a result. Especially given that the trial will take place in an area as diverse as L.A. "We’re in downtown Los Angeles, not a small town in Montana," Tacopina told reporters before a jury selection was announced. The sentiment was shared by Al Sharpton. The Civil Rights leader took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the Los Angeles legal system.

A$AP Rocky's Lawyer Criticized The Jury Selection

"It is absolutely ridiculous that the jury will be not fair and representative, so as to deprive A$AP Rocky of a fair trial," Sharpton stated. "I am monitoring this trial and challenging the Los Angeles District Attorney to ensure that fair and representative justice is afforded to A$AP Rocky." Unfortunately, the criticism did not directly impact the jury selection. There's an added element of risk with regard to the jurors. One of them is a firearm instructor, and Newsweek posits that their expertise may prove "risky" to Rocky over the course of the trial.

Joe Tacopia has railed against these outside concerns. He told the outlet that A$AP Rocky has nothing to hide when it comes to his innocence. Furthermore, the lawyer claimed that he actually wanted to have someone on the jury who had experience with firearms. Tacopia feels it will actually help to strengthen his client's case as things get underway. Rocky is facing 24 years behind bars if he is found to be guilty.

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
