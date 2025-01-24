A$AP Rocky Jury Sparks Controversy Ahead Of Gun Assault Trial

A dozen jurors have been selected for A$AP Rocky's upcoming trial. There are 12 jurors and four alternates that have been chosen by the Los Angeles courts. The opening statement for the rapper's case will be read on Friday, January 24. As TMZ was quick to point out, though, the jury selection has been controversial in this particular instance. Seven women and five men have been selected to decide A$AP Rocky's guilt or innocence. None, however, are Black. This has led to criticism and pushback from several directions.

The outlet noted that both A$AP Rocky and the victim of the gun assault, A$AP Relli, are both Black. The jurors, however, range from white to Asian to Hispanic. A$AP Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, felt his client was not getting a fair shake as a result. Especially given that the trial will take place in an area as diverse as L.A. "We’re in downtown Los Angeles, not a small town in Montana," Tacopina told reporters before a jury selection was announced. The sentiment was shared by Al Sharpton. The Civil Rights leader took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the Los Angeles legal system.

A$AP Rocky's Lawyer Criticized The Jury Selection

"It is absolutely ridiculous that the jury will be not fair and representative, so as to deprive A$AP Rocky of a fair trial," Sharpton stated. "I am monitoring this trial and challenging the Los Angeles District Attorney to ensure that fair and representative justice is afforded to A$AP Rocky." Unfortunately, the criticism did not directly impact the jury selection. There's an added element of risk with regard to the jurors. One of them is a firearm instructor, and Newsweek posits that their expertise may prove "risky" to Rocky over the course of the trial.