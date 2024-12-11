ASAP Rocky To Play Lead In Spike Lee's New Film "Highest 2 Lowest"

ASAP Rocky is a talented performer. He rose to fame as a rapper, of course, but he has excelled in numerous mediums. He’s become a renowned fashion model courtesy of collabs with Calvin Klein and PUMA. Now, ASAP Rocky is going to take the plunge into acting. He’s dabbled in film before, but the upcoming crime drama Highest 2 Lowest will represent a huge step forward. Rocky, born Rakim Meyers, will play the lead in a new Spike Lee joint.
Highest 2 Lowest was announced in February 2024. The buzz surrounding the film stemmed from the reunion between director Spike Lee and actor Denzel Washington. The duo are responsible for several classics dating back to the 1990s, and they haven’t worked together in two decades. The assumption was that Washington was going to play the lead, but a new report from Billboard proves this to be untrue. Instead, ASAP Rocky will be taking center stage. "The main role … is ASAP Rocky," Lee said during the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival. "People will see when it comes out. It’s dynamite."
ASAP Rocky Has Been Acting Since 2015
ASAP Rocky’s charisma has proven to be effective on the big screen. He made his feature film debut in Dope (2015), before turning in scene-stealing performances in Zoolander 2 (2016) and Monster (2018). Highest 2 Lowest will represent a huge leap in terms of collaborators and prestige. Rocky is also slated to appear in the upcoming dramedy If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. The A24 release will be produced by the Safdie brothers, proving that Rocky’s transition to movie star is in full effect.
Day one Rocky fans know there is a consequence to this new career path. The rapper has been teasing the release of his new album, Don’t Be Dumb, for years. He promised it would drop in 2024, and even released pre-order links. Unfortunately, ASAP Rocky confirmed that the album would be delayed, yet again, to 2025. Pre-order links were subsequently refunded. Don’t Be Dumb has yet to get a proper release date, despite. ASAP Rocky having dropped three well-received singles. The announcement coinciding with news of his role in Highest 2 Lowest does not feel like a coincidence. His mind is on seemingly everything but the music. On the bright side, Highest 2 Lowest sounds like it'll be great.
