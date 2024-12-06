ASAP Rocky And Hanumankind Barrel Through The "Big Dawgs (Remix)"

Pretty Boy Flaco fits in perfectly.

Hanumankind was one of the surprise success stories of 2024. His single "Big Dawgs" burst onto the scene in July, and quickly became one of the year's biggest bangers. It peaked at number five on the hip hop charts, and number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. Hanumankind has added another honor to his "Big Dawgs" rein by getting ASAP Rocky for the remix. The song features the same blistering verses from the likes of Hanumankind and Kalmi, but Rocky comes through and skates in predictably slick fashion.

ASAP Rocky kicks things off on the "Big Dawgs (Remix)." The superstar rapper dishes out bars about his success and his superiority over his musical peers. "Member I was young and broke," Rocky raps. "Holes in all our clothes like some honeycombs. More foes than mama drove... Crackheads by the corner store. Bakin' soda by the stove." Hanumankind comes in on the second verse, and the unexpected pleasure of the song is getting hear him and ASAP Rocky trade bars back and forth. The rappers display a surprising amount of chemistry on the song. It's safe to say this remix will bring even more attention to this stellar single.

