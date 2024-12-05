ASAP Rocky Promises That Rihanna Collab Is "In The Works" Despite Fan Worries

BYGabriel Bras Nevares174 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)
Is this too good to be true at this point?

Some truths are universal: we're all going to die one day, you need to pay your taxes, and ASAP Rocky and Rihanna might not drop music again. But that's fine, especially as both of them develop their careers, business ventures, and most fulfilling creativity in whatever ways the see fit after giving us so many amazing songs and albums. Moreover, they both attended the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Wednesday (December 4) in New York City, where the Harlem rapper gave another hint that they might drop a collab soon. Perhaps that will appear on one of either artist's highly anticipated studio albums.

"I think you should just wait around and see," A$AP Rocky responded when E! News asked him whether or not he and Rihanna will work together on music. "You know, we’ve got something in the works. [...] I think [we love working together so much as friends first and then partners] just because it’s easy, especially with somebody you share a kindred spirit with or you share the same interests with. It’s pretty easy. It feels more organic or natural."

Read More: Rihanna Reveals How She Prevents Looking "Busted" For ASAP Rocky

Rihanna Speaks On Her Kids With ASAP Rocky

But A$AP Rocky left out an important factor that currently determines how he and his boo will navigate their careers: parenthood. Rihanna specifically spoke on the relationship of prioritization between her musical endeavors and taking care of her kids, and she did not flinch in deciding which one she wants to champion. "It’s impacted it greatly," she remarked about how having children affected her creative process. "It’s a new priority. My kids are my priority. Music comes second to that." With all this in mind, if we woke up in either icon's shoes, we don't know if we would move differently.

As such, maybe we just need to be appreciative of what we have and patiently excited about what they could drop in the future. After all, they still have plenty of other important life milestones to hit before they can really dive back into their music without pressure. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna aren't even married yet... Or are they? In any case, if they do release more music, we hope they give us insight into their artistic collaboration.

Read More: Rihanna Leaves ASAP Rocky Stunned By Turning Up To GloRilla: Watch

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...