ASAP Rocky Promises That Rihanna Collab Is "In The Works" Despite Fan Worries

Some truths are universal: we're all going to die one day, you need to pay your taxes, and ASAP Rocky and Rihanna might not drop music again. But that's fine, especially as both of them develop their careers, business ventures, and most fulfilling creativity in whatever ways the see fit after giving us so many amazing songs and albums. Moreover, they both attended the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Wednesday (December 4) in New York City, where the Harlem rapper gave another hint that they might drop a collab soon. Perhaps that will appear on one of either artist's highly anticipated studio albums.
"I think you should just wait around and see," A$AP Rocky responded when E! News asked him whether or not he and Rihanna will work together on music. "You know, we’ve got something in the works. [...] I think [we love working together so much as friends first and then partners] just because it’s easy, especially with somebody you share a kindred spirit with or you share the same interests with. It’s pretty easy. It feels more organic or natural."
Rihanna Speaks On Her Kids With ASAP Rocky
But A$AP Rocky left out an important factor that currently determines how he and his boo will navigate their careers: parenthood. Rihanna specifically spoke on the relationship of prioritization between her musical endeavors and taking care of her kids, and she did not flinch in deciding which one she wants to champion. "It’s impacted it greatly," she remarked about how having children affected her creative process. "It’s a new priority. My kids are my priority. Music comes second to that." With all this in mind, if we woke up in either icon's shoes, we don't know if we would move differently.
As such, maybe we just need to be appreciative of what we have and patiently excited about what they could drop in the future. After all, they still have plenty of other important life milestones to hit before they can really dive back into their music without pressure. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna aren't even married yet... Or are they? In any case, if they do release more music, we hope they give us insight into their artistic collaboration.