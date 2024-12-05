ASAP Rocky Promises That Rihanna Collab Is "In The Works" Despite Fan Worries

Is this too good to be true at this point?

Some truths are universal: we're all going to die one day, you need to pay your taxes, and ASAP Rocky and Rihanna might not drop music again. But that's fine, especially as both of them develop their careers, business ventures, and most fulfilling creativity in whatever ways the see fit after giving us so many amazing songs and albums. Moreover, they both attended the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Wednesday (December 4) in New York City, where the Harlem rapper gave another hint that they might drop a collab soon. Perhaps that will appear on one of either artist's highly anticipated studio albums.

"I think you should just wait around and see," A$AP Rocky responded when E! News asked him whether or not he and Rihanna will work together on music. "You know, we’ve got something in the works. [...] I think [we love working together so much as friends first and then partners] just because it’s easy, especially with somebody you share a kindred spirit with or you share the same interests with. It’s pretty easy. It feels more organic or natural."

Rihanna Speaks On Her Kids With ASAP Rocky

But A$AP Rocky left out an important factor that currently determines how he and his boo will navigate their careers: parenthood. Rihanna specifically spoke on the relationship of prioritization between her musical endeavors and taking care of her kids, and she did not flinch in deciding which one she wants to champion. "It’s impacted it greatly," she remarked about how having children affected her creative process. "It’s a new priority. My kids are my priority. Music comes second to that." With all this in mind, if we woke up in either icon's shoes, we don't know if we would move differently.