ASAP Rocky Reveals What Lessons He's Passing Down To His Kids

BYCole Blake206 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
ASAP Rocky also described Rihanna as a "great" mother.

ASAP Rocky discussed his experiences with fatherhood and what lessons he is hoping to pass down to his two children during a recent interview with W Magazine. He and Rihanna welcomed their second son, Riot Rose, in August of last year.

The topic arose with Rocky discussing his father, who taught him to trust himself, something he hopes to instill in his own children. He also hopes to teach, “a little bit of humility—and cockiness when it’s time. Yin and yang. What I learned is, freedom is key, so I really want to support my boys and hope to be receptive to whoever and whatever they want to be in life.” Of parenting, he added: “Once you a parent, you just embody that, no matter what. I’m so happy that I at least still got one parent. If I didn’t have the support of our [his and Rihanna’s] parents, I don’t know what we would be doing.”

Read More: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Fuel Marriage Rumors Thanks To RiRi's Recent Interview Comments

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Attend Paris Fashion Week

TOPSHOT - US rapper and designer ASAP Rocky (L) and his wife Barbadian singer Rihanna (C) pose at the end of the American Sabotage AWGE Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear collection show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on June 21, 2024. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

From there, he brought up Rihanna and the support he gets from his “companion, from my woman, from my partner. She knows when to hold it down. I think we both have our niches, our things that we do that we’re good at. She could never be a great dad, because she’s a great mom. And I could never be a great mom, because I’m the greatest dad in the whole wide world.”

It isn't the first time he's spoken highly of Rihanna's skills as a mother. Back in August, he labeled her the "perfect partner," during an interview with Billboard. Be on the lookout for further updates on ASAP Rocky and Rihanna on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Explains Why Rihanna Is The "Perfect" Partner

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...