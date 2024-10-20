ASAP Rocky Reveals What Lessons He's Passing Down To His Kids

ASAP Rocky also described Rihanna as a "great" mother.

ASAP Rocky discussed his experiences with fatherhood and what lessons he is hoping to pass down to his two children during a recent interview with W Magazine. He and Rihanna welcomed their second son, Riot Rose, in August of last year.

The topic arose with Rocky discussing his father, who taught him to trust himself, something he hopes to instill in his own children. He also hopes to teach, “a little bit of humility—and cockiness when it’s time. Yin and yang. What I learned is, freedom is key, so I really want to support my boys and hope to be receptive to whoever and whatever they want to be in life.” Of parenting, he added: “Once you a parent, you just embody that, no matter what. I’m so happy that I at least still got one parent. If I didn’t have the support of our [his and Rihanna’s] parents, I don’t know what we would be doing.”

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Attend Paris Fashion Week

TOPSHOT - US rapper and designer ASAP Rocky (L) and his wife Barbadian singer Rihanna (C) pose at the end of the American Sabotage AWGE Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear collection show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on June 21, 2024. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

From there, he brought up Rihanna and the support he gets from his “companion, from my woman, from my partner. She knows when to hold it down. I think we both have our niches, our things that we do that we’re good at. She could never be a great dad, because she’s a great mom. And I could never be a great mom, because I’m the greatest dad in the whole wide world.”