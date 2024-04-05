Doja Cat & A$AP Rocky Trade Contagious Energy On "URRGE"

Today has been one of the best in hip-hop so far in 2024. During this first quarter of the year, we have been treated to some fantastic music and we are very grateful to be in the thick of it. We have gotten out of the blue albums, diss tracks, and releases from some big names. One of those is Doja Cat with "URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!" This is one of the new cuts from the deluxe version of her 2023 album Scarlet. It was a project that saw the California multi-hyphenate go into nearly full rap mode and was a controversial record for many reasons.

This bonus version, Scarlet 2: CLAUDE sees Doja Cat tack on seven new tracks with "URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!" being one of them. What makes this track one to remember is the incredible and fun verse from A$AP Rocky. These two have never worked together, but we are glad they were able to come together here. Some may not see how these two would jive with one another, but the beat selection here matches their styles up perfectly.

Read More: Claudia Jordan Speculates Diddy Was Behind Al B. Sure's Coma, Deaths Of Andre Harrell & Heavy D

Listen To "URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!" By Doja Cat & A$AP Rocky

"URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!" has a similar aura like Rocky's "S***tin' Me" or even "Babushka Boi." The slightly unorthodox trap beat complements the cadence from Doja and the intensity of Rocky's rapping. We can definitely see these two working again in the near future, and we hope they do. Be sure to check out the deluxe track above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!," by Doja Cat and A$AP Rocky? Is this the best deluxe track from Scarlet 2: CLAUDE, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Who had the stronger performance on the record? Does this bonus edition successfully supersede the original? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Doja Cat and A$AP Rocky. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Cross that line, it's a flat-line

And you out of time like a deadline

Somebody gon' bleed red wine

If a n**** step on my landmine

Hope my guys don't face (Fed time)

A renaissance god, I'm like Greg Hines

Read More: 50 Cent Continues To Make Diddy Gay Jokes Following Stevie J Bike Ride